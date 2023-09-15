China expert to discuss US & China relations at Solana Beach Library

Solana Beach Community Connections in joint sponsorship with the Friends of the Solana Beach Library will present an informative lecture on “China’s Overreach and American’s Overreaction” presented by Susan L. Shirk, professor emerita, USCD on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., at the Solana Beach Library.

Susan L. Shirk

(Jordan Engle)

Shirk will discuss her book “Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise” to explain how Chinese politics drove it to become more aggressive internationally and more repressive domestically. She will also review U.S. policy toward China during the Trump and Biden administrations to consider whether it has enhanced our competitiveness and national security.

Shirk’s extensive background includes being the founding chair of UCSD’s 21st Century China Center in addition to serving in the Clinton administration from 1997-2000 as the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of East Asia and Public Affairs.

She received her bachelor of arts with a major in political science from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts along with a master of arts in Asian studies from the University of California, Berkeley and a Ph.D. in political science from MIT.

Shirk is head of the Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue, which specializes in conflict resolution using professional, non-governmental conflict resolution. Her expertise as director emerita of the University of California’s Institute of Global Conflict and Cooperation provides her with the ability to address global challenges to peace and prosperity through academically rigorous research, training and outreach on international security, economic development and the environment to develop solutions and provide insights on many of the most profound global security challenges.

Join the event at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library, located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The event is free along with free parking.

If you’re a senior and need transportation to this event, contact info@SolanaBeachCC.org. — Solana Beach Community Connections news release