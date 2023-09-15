Events

Registration now open for The Red Nose Run

Members of The Red Nose Run team at the Sept. 10 Helen Woodward Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon event in Del Mar.
(Mary Beth McCabe)
The Red Nose Run team was spotted at the Helen Woodward Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar Sept. 10. It was a fun-filled day at Del Mar’s Dog Beach when red noses joined the crowd to announce their 31st Annual The Red Nose Run charity run/walk to be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at Del Mar Beach. Many thanks to Del Mar for providing the most beautiful beach and to the Del Mar lifeguards for overseeing beach safety and event set up.

Enjoy a holiday fun charity benefiting the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park. Participants celebrate at the after party with tasty fare from Poseidon Restaurant, live music from Dos Echos and more. Registration has begun. For more information and to sign up now go to therednoserun.com.

(Mary Beth McCabe)

