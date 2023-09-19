Del Mar BodySurfing Club to present third annual Del Mar BodySurf Festival

Miko Baron of the Del Mar BodySurfing Club, currently among the leaders of 2023 USA BodySurfing rankings in both Women Open and Girls Under 18 divisions.

The Del Mar BodySurfing Club will host the third annual Del Mar BodySurf Festival, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The contest is part of the 2023 USA BodySurfing Tour, which includes four contests in total: San Clemente (completed in May), Oceanside Harbor (completed in June), Del Mar (Oct. 8), and Huntington Beach (Nov. 25).

The Del Mar BodySurf Festival will include a pre-contest dinner party on Saturday, Oct. 7, lunch served in the park during the contest, and t-shirts for all competitors and volunteers. The contest will operate under rules established by the International Bodysurfing Association (IBSA), and awards will be presented to the top four finalists in each division. Divisions include both male and female age groups for Under 18, Open, 45 & over, and 70 & over.

“We are excited to bring the Del Mar BodySurf Festival back to Powerhouse Park for the third year,” said Cedar Sugarman, contest director of the Del Mar BodySurfing Club, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for bodysurfers of all ages and skill levels to compete in a beautiful setting and have some fun in the sun.”

Registration for the Del Mar BodySurf Festival is now open on STACT app. To register on your computer, visit the Del Mar BodySurfing Club website at www.delmarbodysurf.com.