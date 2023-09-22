Miracle Babies to host Boogie 4 Babies event

Local nonprofit, Miracle Babies will hold its Boogie 4 Babies event at Belly Up Tavern (143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075) on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Miracle Babies invites all to come move and groove while raising critical funds for their programs benefiting NICU families.

This event will include spectacular live auction opportunities, delicious food, libations, and dancing. “Boogie 4 Babies” will feature live music from Charlie’s Angels the Band and DJ Psyched throughout the evening.

Founded in 2009, Miracle Babies has committed the last 14 years to providing support to NICU families in their time of need. Their mission is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. In addition, Miracle Babies hosts monthly diaper distributions that are open to all families, not just those with children in the NICU. For more information on Miracle Babies and its services visit .miraclebabies.org.

Pricing for this event starts at $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP tickets. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit miraclebabiesgala.org.