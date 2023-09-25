One Paseo to host Oktoberfest on Oct. 7
One Paseo will celebrate fall with its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 21+ event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing.
The event will feature craft beers and other libations, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, traditional lawn games, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, live Hofbrauhaus music and much more. Tickets are $35 and include 4 oz. pours from the event’s beverage partners. Purchase tickets at
onepaseo.com/events/oktoberfest-2023
