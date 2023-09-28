Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

City Ballet of San Diego’s annual fundraising gala, Passport to Paris, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Lectures & learning

• Art historian Cornelia Feye will lead an Art History Lecture Series, “Seven Decades of Contemporary Art Trends, 1945 to Present,” on Thursdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Each week will focus on a specific time period. Series: $65 for members, $90 for non-members; individual lectures: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Yiddishland California presents a discussion by Kathleen Balgley about her book “Letters to My Father” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in person at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. The book is a memoir about Balgley’s journey to discover her Jewish heritage after learning that her father has a hidden Polish Jewish identity. Registration is $50 for in-person attendance and $18 for Zoom, or $40 with the book. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• A six-week series of classes called Conversational Yiddish for Beginners is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16 at Yiddishland California, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla, and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is $130 for all six classes or $25 per individual class through Thursday, Sept. 28, and $150 and $30 afterward. Registration for Zoom is $125 for all six classes or $20 per class through Sept. 28 and $145 and $25 afterward. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is offered at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4-25, at the La Jolla Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is open to all levels. $20 per class. solyoga@yahoo.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers’ Saturday Morning Walkers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The walk lasts about one hour and begins at the Recreation Center in La Jolla Village, 615 Prospect St., and continues on Virginia Way and High Street. After the walk, those interested can gather for breakfast or brunch in a nearby venue. Free. lajollanewcomers.org

Arts & culture

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church’s Gallery-by-the-Sea presents a “Pet Projects” exhibition by New Yorker cartoonist Lisa Rothstein with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following two weekends, ending Sunday, Oct. 8. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Rothstein will give tips on drawing cartoon animals for children and adults, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, after the church’s Blessing of the Animals, people can bring their pets (or a photo) and she will draw them in the courtyard. Free and open to the public. sjbts.org/currentcoming-exhibits.html

• Warwick’s bookstore hosts Ken Druck as he discusses and signs his new book, “How We Go On: Self-Compassion, Courage and Gratitude on the Path Forward,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, or $25.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/druck-2023

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Tigers, Unicorns & Puppy Dog Tales” through Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. The exhibit highlights three former area landmarks — Unicorn Theatre, Mithras Books and Green Tiger Press. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents the exhibition “Our Beautiful San Diego” through Friday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production “Sumo” through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play, about six men in an elite sumo training facility in Tokyo, features live taiko drumming. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays (except Oct. 1). $25-$68. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/sumo

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. lajollaartassociation.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library hosts a Filipino American History Month Festival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Community Room at 7555 Draper Ave. The all-ages event will feature Philippine folk dancers, singers, food and more. Free. bit.ly/3rgHn1o

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will play Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall in La Jolla. (David Venni)

• The La Jolla Music Society opens its 2023-24 season with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. She will play selections by Haydn, Fanny Mendelssohn, Schumann and Chopin. $58-$98. theconrad.org/events/isata-kanneh-mason

Gabriel Ebert as Hunter and George Salazar as his friend Oscar in a drug-induced scene in “The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” at La Jolla Playhouse. (Rich Soublet II)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” through Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is about the late “gonzo” journalist. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Le Salon de Musiques celebrates its grand opening in La Jolla with a “Window into the Sublime” concert by Quartet Integra at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. After the performance featuring three works by Purcell, Beethoven and Schubert, there will be an opportunity to meet the artists with Champagne and a buffet catered by The French Gourmet. $45-$95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Lutheran Church presents a concert by the The Tourmaliners at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot, 7117 La Jolla Blvd. Free. lajollalutheranchurch.com

• Ahead of its 2024 inaugural season, La Jolla-based dance company Pointeworks presents “Behind the Barre - Meet the Artists of Pointeworks” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Atkins Room at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Free. Seating is limited, so reserve seats in advance online. pointeworks.org

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibit of drawings by artist Ryan McGinness through Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40 drawings are ink, charcoal and acrylic on paper. Free. quintgallery.com/exhibitions

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibition “Francoise Gilot: Lithographs: 1950-1990” through Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Gilot was a French artist who arrived in La Jolla in 1969 and lived there until 1995, leaving after the death of her second husband, famed scientist Jonas Salk. Gilot died in June this year. The show features many never-before-exhibited lithographs. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#rotunda

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents the exhibition “Kelly Akashi: Formations” through Sunday, Feb. 18, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Akashi often pairs hand-blown glass or wax forms with bronze casts of her own hand, each a unique record of the slow-changing human body. The show is the first major exhibition and catalog of her work. mcasd.org/exhibitions/kelly-akashi-formations

Galas & events

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its annual Innovation Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event is an opportunity to network with arts and sciences executives and innovators with food, cocktails and a gallery featuring interactive exhibits. Proceeds support the playhouse’s new-work development programs, Without Walls series and artist commissions and residencies. $250. lajollaplayhouse.org/support/join-the-party/innovation-night

• The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center is the scene of Wine D’Vine, a benefit for Walden Family Services, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Walden is a foster care, adoption and youth services agency based in San Diego. The event will include cocktails, a three-course dinner, a live auction and jazz music by the Ed Kornhauser Trio. $800 and up. waldenfamily.org/wine-dvine-2023

The Beer Home Team at eXp Realty will hold its annual Ladies Purse Bingo on Friday, Oct. 6. (Beer Home Team)

• The Beer Home Team at eXp Realty presents its annual Ladies Purse Bingo to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital Dermatology Division from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event features five rounds of bingo and the chance to win luxury handbags, live entertainment, light bites, cocktails, a silent auction, a pop-up market and keynote speaker Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, chief of the Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division at Rady Children’s Hospital. Tickets from $200. ladiespursebingo.com

• City Ballet of San Diego celebrates 31 seasons with its annual fundraising gala, Passport to Paris, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event includes a Champagne reception, a three-course dinner with wine pairing, dancing to Republic of Music, silent and live auctions, and a special performance by City Ballet dancers. Tickets from $450. cityballet.org/gala