Sept. 28 issue: Local and regional events

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Rotary puts on annual LobsterFest to benefit area nonprofits

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s third annual Baja Style LobsterFest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton with live music, local craft beer and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors along with a Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez. Attendees can bid on auction items ranging from an African safari to a Paris getaway. Proceeds benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, among other nonprofits. Since the club formed in 1992, it has raised more than $850,000 to help underserved youths, the military, anti-human trafficking programs and international humanitarian projects. Visit dmsblobsterfest.com.

Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include hands-on animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, crafts, face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and entry into the Spooky Vet Clinic.

Registration cost: $13.75/ child and $7/adult. Infants and children in strollers who are not participating in festival activities are admitted for free. Recommended for families with toddler and elementary age children, but all ages are welcome.

To register and for more information, visit animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest/

Author of ‘Women on Waves’ to speak at Carmel Valley Library

Friends of the Carmel Valley Library will host local author, award-winning former editor in chief of SURFER magazine, and current President of the California Surf Museum Jim Kempton on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library. Kempton will be presenting his book “Women on Waves” which explores the history of surfing and how women have revolutionized the sport in recent years. In addition to his presentation, a panel of women surfers will be on-hand afterwards to speak to attendees and answer questions.

Free signed copies of Women on Waves will be available while supplies last. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley.

Hawaiian music benefit concert helps Maui wildfire victims

A “Masters of Hawaiian Music” benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, to help Maui wildfire victims. The event will be completely underwritten by local donors so that 100% of gate receipts will go to Hawaii Community Foundation - Maui Strong Fund. The performers will be Grammy award-winning musicians George Kahumoku, Led Kaapaana, and Jeff Peterson. The event is for all ages. Tickets are $75 each and available online at: shorturl.at/gsxD9

9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe set for Oct. 8

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns in front of The Inn. The culinary event brings together more than 60 of the best local food and wine partners to showcase their offerings to the community while supporting the Rotary’s charitable mission.

The event features award-winning wines poured by vintners from across the state and even some local Rancho Santa Fe wines. Sample dishes will be served up from culinary standouts including Ember & Rye at Park Hyatt Aviara and Adelaide at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Clique Hospitality is preparing to debut its new culinary offerings at The Inn— Lilian’s and Bing Bar, part of the hotel’s extensive renovation and reopening. Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will give attendees a sneak peek inside Lilian’s and Bing Bar before the hotel officially opens to the public in November.

Taste of Rancho Santa Fe also features a silent auction and opportunity drawing packages with staycation getaways, top tier food and wine experiences, and luxury goods up for grabs.

Learn more at tasteofrsf.org

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $225. Tickets after Sept. 16 are $250. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

DreamKeepers Project Inc to host ‘A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends’ event

DreamKeepers Project Inc will hold its 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home. And, of course, the Famous Opportunity Drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

All are welcome to attend, please come and bring a friend.

RSVP by Friday, Oct. 6 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 for details.

There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee to hold fashion show and luncheon benefit

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee (BNC) will hold a fashion show and luncheon, presenting fashions from Chico’s on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Sana Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Before the lunch, there will be vendor shopping available from six additional stores and boutiques.

The shopping begins at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon and show at noon.

This is a fundraising event for the Brandeis University BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, which supports scholarships and research in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Everyone in the community is cordially invited.

For the menu and other information, and to RSVP, ($55 received by Oct. 3), contact Joan at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest at One Paseo

One Paseo will celebrate fall with its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 21+ event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

The event will feature craft beers and other libations, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, traditional lawn games, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, live Hofbrauhaus music and much more. Tickets are $35 and include 4 oz. pours from the event’s beverage partners. Purchase tickets at onepaseo.com/events/oktoberfest-2023

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on select nights Oct. 5-Oct. 31. For more information on this year’s Scream Zone go to thescreamzone.com or delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Torrey Pines Conservancy to hold night hike

Please join the Torrey Pines Conservancy for a very special night hike on Sept. 30. Enjoy the magic of hiking at night under the stars (and the almost full moon).

Every corner of every Torrey Pines trail will reveal sights and sounds that you can only experience at night. Enter the park by 7:15 p.m., the gate will close at that time. The docent lead hikes will begin at 7:30 pm. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring a flashlight, as visibility will be low, and terrain is uneven. Spots are limited, RSVP to jennifer@torreypines.org.

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.orgCQ.

Lawrence Family JCC to offer ‘active aging’ program

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla has created a comprehensive 10-week “active aging” program for older adults focused on expanding one’s community and relationships.

The program was introduced a few months ago and immediately was filled to capacity. The new program will offer 10 two-hour courses on three different weekdays, a three-month membership to the JCC and a private session with one of the retirement coaches. The course fee is $500. A scholarship fund has been established.

For more information, visit lfjcc.org/ra or call (858) 362-1123.

Horizon Church to present ‘Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference’

Horizon Church will host the “Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Unshakable line-up features world-class Christian thinkers, authors and gifted speakers “with a heart to educate, equip and establish a Biblical Worldview in our students, church, and greater San Diego Christian community,” according to a news release.

This two-day, no-cost conference is “designed for individuals or groups and is open to anyone ready to grow in their roots deeper in Christ,” according to the news release.

For group or school registration, register the person who is the main point of contact and Horizon’s staff will be in touch to sort out additional group details and accommodations.

For the list of guest speakers at the event, more information and to register for the free conference go to: horizonnc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1907103

St. Germaine Children’s Charity to hold fall Cocktails & Conversation event

St. Germaine Children’s Charity will welcome the CEO of The Monarch School, Afira DeVries, as the keynote speaker for the Charity’s fall Cocktails & Conversations event to be held Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Twice a year St. Germaine Children’s Charity brings members and guests together at a home in La Jolla to highlight one of the organization’s nonprofit grant recipients.

For nearly 40 years, St. Germaine Children’s Charity has raised critical funds for local child abuse prevention agencies, supporting their programs through its grant awards.

This upcoming soiree evening will be held at a designer-inspired home on Mt. Soledad. Once you purchase your ticket the address will be provided with the ticket receipt.

The Monarch School daily supports and offers nearly 300 unhoused youth and their families with holistic education designed to meet their academic, social, emotional, and life skill needs. For more information on The Monarch School visit monarchschools.org.

For more information on St. Germaine Children’s Charity and to purchase tickets to the Cocktails & Conversation event Visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to present 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala

National nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will hold its 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala, a celebration that promises an unforgettable evening of transforming lives, philanthropy and community spirit. The event is set to take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, bringing together supporters, advocates and beneficiaries for a remarkable night of fundraising and impact. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

The Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala is the pinnacle of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts’ efforts to transform the lives of children with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery and comprehensive medical care. As a leading nonprofit organization, Fresh Start has been dedicated to providing children with the opportunity for a fresh start, empowering them to overcome physical limitations and thrive in every aspect of their lives.

This year’s Butterfly Gala takes on a festive and vibrant Oktoberfest theme, promising a night of celebration and transformation. Attendees will be treated to an enchanting atmosphere featuring traditional Oktoberfest decor, live music and an array of delectable cuisine. The event’s program will include heartwarming stories from beneficiaries who have undergone life-changing surgeries, shedding light on the profound impact that Fresh Start’s work has on children and their families.

For gala tickets and more information on Fresh Start or to donate, visit www.freshstart.org.