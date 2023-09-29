Celebrate fall with the Nature Collective at San Dieguito County Park

The Nature Collective and the San Diego County Parks and Recreation will host the free Fall Festival at San Dieguito County Park on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include nature education and a chance to discover that creepy and crawly creatures are not as frightening as they seem. There will be live animal encounters with bats, reptiles and raptors, a bounce house and zero-waste activities and crafts. Costume contests will be held at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with prizes for the Most Environmentally Friendly costumes.

To maximize recycling, minimize waste, and reduce consumption guests are encouraged to bring their own cups for complimentary refreshments.

The park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Del Mar.

