Del Mar Mesa Garden Club’s sustainable wreath-making cultivates a greener tomorrow

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club members participated in their latest endeavor, a sustainable dry wreath-making workshop, designed to inspire foraging and the cultivation of one’s flowers while promoting environmentally-responsible practices. The Del Mar Mesa Club continues to play a vital role in engaging its members in recognizing the beauty of nature and honing their skills, harmonizing with the natural cycle of growth, utility, and recycling. This initiative empowers members to expand their green thumb from growing food to crafting garden materials for use at home or as thoughtful gifts.

The workshop took place at the residence of John and Cathy McCaw in Del Mar Mesa, and it was skillfully led by club member Katherine Koehler. Participants unleashed their creativity and embraced eco-conscious living by crafting stunning wreaths using locally-grown and foraged natural materials sourced from Carmel Valley and surrounding neighborhoods, according to a news release.

In addition to hosting monthly talks, workshops, garden visits, and projects that allow members to express their artistic talents, the Del Mar Mesa Garden Club encourages a healthy, organic lifestyle. Furthermore, the club is actively seeking individuals who share a passion for gardening, conservation, and habitat restoration.

Help restore Del Mar Mesa’s habitat for native pollinators

Friends of Del Mar Mesa is collaborating with the City of San Diego Park Rangers and invites community members to take part in the inaugural habitat restoration pollinator project on Oct. 8 in Del Mar Mesa. This groundbreaking initiative aims to revitalize and preserve the local ecosystem by creating native, pollinator-friendly habitats in the neighborhood. The first phase will involve spreading mulch for soil amendment and weed abatement. The project site is located off Carmel Mountain Road, southeast of the Gallop Crest Court entrance to Alta Del Mar.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to join this meaningful effort. By participating in the habitat restoration project, individuals can make a lasting impact on the Del Mar Mesa community, ensuring a thriving environment for generations to come. Participants will be eligible for community service hours. Please come prepared with closed-toe shoes, a hat, water, a shovel, and gloves. Parking is only 0.3 of a mile from Timber Brook Lane or Gablewood Way to the site. Carpool encouraged. For information on volunteering for the habitat restoration native pollinator project on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - noon, email info@friendsdmm.org. Friends of Del Mar Mesa is dedicated to recreation, preservation, education, and invites you to be a part of this exciting journey.

Join today

Are you passionate about gardening, pollinators, composting, soil improvement? The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club is actively recruiting new members who share these values. The club extends a warm invitation to gardening enthusiasts from Carmel Valley, Solana Beach, and surrounding neighborhoods to join the Del Mar Mesa Garden Club. Early annual membership is $25 and lasts until December 2024. For more information on joining the Del Mar Mesa Garden Club email info@friendsdmm.org or visit www.friendsdmm.org.

About Del Mar Mesa Garden Club

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club is nationally accredited, with a mission to promote sustainable gardening practices. It is a program of Friends of Del Mar Mesa. Members meet monthly on the first Wednesday at Carmel Valley Library from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for workshops, talks, events, and community outreach projects.

About Friends of Del Mar Mesa

Friends of Del Mar Mesa is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and protecting the Del Mar Mesa and Del Mar Mesa Preserve. Their mission is to promote recreation through habitat restoration and conservation education to ensure a thriving ecosystem for the benefit of all residents and future generations.