Local author and mental health expert Ken Druck, Ph.D., launches new book ‘How We Go On: Self-Compassion, Courage, and Gratitude on the Path Forward’

The cover of “How We Go On: Self-Compassion, Courage, and Gratitude on the Path Forward.”

(Courtesy of Ken Druck Ph.D.)

Del Mar resident Ken Druck, Ph.D., a best-selling author, consultant, and speaker known for his profound insights into resilience and navigating life’s challenges, recently announced the release of his latest book, “How We Go On: Self-Compassion, Courage, and Gratitude on the Path Forward.” The book, endorsed by Katie Couric, represents a culmination of Druck’s life work and offers readers a blueprint for transforming life’s most difficult moments into opportunities for personal growth and resilience, according to a news release.

Druck has a portfolio of over a dozen influential books. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Contribution to Psychology award and a sought-after speaker who has addressed audiences globally. Druck is widely recognized for his work in helping individuals and families navigate life’s most challenging moments.

In “How We Go On,” Druck draws on his personal experiences, including the tragic loss of his daughter, as well as his work with families affected by significant American tragedies such as Columbine, 9/11, and Sandy Hook. The book is a guide to facing life’s hardships, from divorce and retirement to aging, job loss, and grief. Druck offers a masterclass in resilience, emphasizing the importance of self-compassion, courage, and gratitude as tools to overcome adversity.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Warwick’s will host Druck as he discusses and signs his new book, “How We Go On.” This event is free and open to the public; free seating is subject to available space on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure seating, reserve one book per person through Warwick’s for everyone in your party. Address: 7812 Girard Ave, La Jolla, 92037. Register: www.warwicks.com/event/druck-2023

In addition a “Talk at Oasis” and book signing will be held at San Diego Oasis in Rancho Bernardo on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Address: 17170 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, 92128. Register at san-diego.oasisnet.org/ken-druck-book-signing-how-we-go-on/

For more information about Druck and his new book, visit HowWeGoOn.com and KenDruck.com. —News release