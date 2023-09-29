Professor Branislav L. Slantchev returns to Solana Beach Library to give update on the war in Ukraine

Last September Branislav L. Slantchev, Ph.D., professor of political science at UCSD, presented his first overview of the war in the Ukraine, which was just months old at the time, at the Solana Beach Library. On Oct. 17, he returns with an update on the Ukraine/Russian conflict.

Slantchev has taught courses in international relations, national security and game theory for the past 11 years. He studies military coercion, intra-war negotiations, the conduct of war and war termination. His research is supported by the National Science Foundation.

Slantchev was awarded a bachelor of science in computer science from Angelo State University in 1997. He received a masters of arts in political science from the University of Rochester in 2021 and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Rochester the following year.

He lives in Solana Beach with his wife who is also a professor of political science at UCSD; their children go to school in Solana Beach.

Attend this very insightful event, co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library.

It will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.