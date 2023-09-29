Town & Gown philanthropic organization supports UC San Diego Foundation

The first meeting of 2023-24 Town & Gown committee will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Joya Kitchen, 10275 Science Center Drive. Town & Gown is an official support group of the UC San Diego Foundation, which seeks to provide undergraduate student scholarships, integrate and engage residents of the local communities in the life of UC San Diego, and to develop informed members who strengthen the university as its advocates.

In addition to its philanthropic work, the group holds monthly luncheon meetings from October through May. These meetings include presentations by prominent faculty from all UCSD departments and schools. Lectures address pressing issues, current events, creative work and new research and ideas being developed at UCSD.

To learn about becoming a member and more, email townandgown@ucsd.edu or go to its website at townandgown.ucsd.edu