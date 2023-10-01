Student-led Garden Club takes root at Carmel Valley Library

Torrey Pines High School students are leading a new monthly Garden Club for kids at the Carmel Valley Library. The club is committed to providing fun and educational experiences focused on fruits, veggies, promoting healthy eating habits, and appreciating and protecting the environment.

The Garden Club’s youth leaders Arthur Wang, Scarlett Hyun and Ethan Jin also serve on the Teen Advisory Board of the Carmel Valley Library.

During the club’s first meeting on Sept. 23, members enjoyed a drawing activity, portraying themselves as a vegetable or fruit that they most identify with. The drawings will be incorporated into an “Our First Garden Club” book, which will be published by the end of the school year.

At the end of the meeting, each kid received wildflower seed balls made from shredded paper. They can plant the seed balls in pots or garden plots and closely observe and document the growth of the beautiful flowers, which serve as valuable resources for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

A raffle was also held for a herb kit assembled by the library.

The club next meets on Saturday, Oct. 21 and will feature a hands-on seed germination activity. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/carmelvalleylibrary/ or reach out via email at ForSocialGoods@gmail.com.

