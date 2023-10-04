Oct. 5: Local and regional events

LobsterFest to benefit area nonprofits

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s third annual Baja Style LobsterFest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton with live music, local craft beer and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors along with a Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez. Attendees can bid on auction items ranging from an African safari to a Paris getaway. Proceeds benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, among other nonprofits. Since the club formed in 1992, it has raised more than $850,000 to help underserved youths, the military, anti-human trafficking programs and international humanitarian projects. Visit dmsblobsterfest.com.

Miracle Babies to hold Boogie 4 Babies event

Local nonprofit, Miracle Babies will hold its Boogie 4 Babies event at Belly Up Tavern (143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075) on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Miracle Babies invites all to come move and groove while raising critical funds for their programs benefiting NICU families.

This event will include spectacular live auction opportunities, delicious food, libations, and dancing. “Boogie 4 Babies” will feature live music from Charlie’s Angels the Band and DJ Psyched throughout the evening.

For more information on Miracle Babies and its services visit miraclebabies.org. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit miraclebabiesgala.org.

Free yoga at San Dieguito Lagoon

Experience the magic of family yoga at the beautiful San Dieguito Lagoon. The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is offering free yoga sessions that are designed just for families to stretch, bend, and have fun together. The yoga instructors will guide you through easy poses for adults and kids alike. Enjoy the natural beauty of the San Dieguito River Valley. Breathe in the fresh air. Take in the studding views. Held every third Sunday, starting Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom (15648 San Andres Dr., Del Mar).

For event details and to reserve your spot, visit sdrvc.org/events

For questions contact Community Engagement Manager kim@sdrvc.org.

The Haunted Ghost Town

The Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre recently announced the return of The Haunted Ghost Town, an immersive, family-friendly experience opening Oct. 20 at the Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Due to the popularity of last year’ inaugural event, including sold-out dates, an additional night has been added for 2023.

Nightly tours of The Haunted Ghost Town are available Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30 with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations recommended for ages 12+ from 7 p.m.-9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. For tickets and more information,visit hauntedtown.org. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as this event will fill up quickly.

Hawaiian music benefit concert helps Maui wildfire victims

A “Masters of Hawaiian Music” benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, to help Maui wildfire victims. The event will be completely underwritten by local donors so that 100% of gate receipts will go to Hawaii Community Foundation - Maui Strong Fund. The performers will be Grammy award-winning musicians George Kahumoku, Led Kaapaana, and Jeff Peterson. The event is for all ages. Tickets are $75 each and available at shorturl.at/gsxD9

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents feStivale 2023

The San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) returns this October with in-person and online screenings of movies with the theme of “Forward” as the organization continues to reimagine its offerings for a growing and evolving audience and community. This year’s feStivale, which runs from Oct. 3-14, will screen the films at Museum of Photographic Arts at The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park as well as at La Paloma in Encinitas and the Digital Gym located at UC San Diego’s Park & Market. For more information, visit sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The family-owned and operated Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15. Each Harvest Festival features hundreds of artisans exhibiting American handmade items including beautiful jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, original art, hand-turned wood, music, ceramics and more. Visit harvestfestival.com/del-mar for more information.

Speaker to discuss “Birds of Prey” at Batiquitos Lagoon event

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., “Birds of Prey,” given by Dr. Bob Gordon, master falconer and Project Wildlife raptor rehabilitator, along with his winged partner, Hawkeye. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 6 and older. Registration is required. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. To register, visit batiquitoslagoon.org.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker Pam Hadfield

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10. The October guest speaker is Pam Hadfield of MamaPQuilts.com. Hadfield has won multiple awards for her beautiful quilts. Her fabulous trunk show ranges from pieced quilts, appliqué with cotton and wool, quilts using mixed techniques, seasonal quilts, and pictorial quilts. Be inspired by her creativity and attention to detail. For more information elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Celebrate Halloween in October at Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is a go-to place in October for San Diegans who want to get out and celebrate Halloween.

The October schedule at San Diego’s iconic outdoor cinema is loaded with Halloween flicks that run the gamut from funny to downright frightening. It’s a killer lineup that features titles like Halloween, The Boogeyman, The Blackening, Haunted Mansion, Jaws, Scream, The Sixth Sense, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Practical Magic and more than 70 others.

The complete Rooftop Cinema Club Halloween month lineup and more information about the Tuesday Social Hours is available online at rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero. Movie tickets start at $11.75 for kids and $16.50 for adults and Rooftop Cinema Club’s delicious freshly-popped popcorn is included with most ticket purchases.

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.org

Art exhibit by local artist at Rancho San Diego Library

An art exhibit featuring the work of Del Mar resident and award-winning artist Karla Leopold opened Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31 at Rancho San Diego Library in El Cajon (11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon). Her dynamic presentation includes pieces that use a variety of media materials, paint, pastels, found objects, fabric, and yarn. Leopold’s art has been exhibited internationally and archived in multiple museums. Leopold is also an art therapist, psychotherapist and educator.

Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include hands-on animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, crafts, face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and entry into the Spooky Vet Clinic. Registration cost: $13.75/ child and $7/adult. Infants and children in strollers who are not participating in festival activities are admitted for free. Recommended for families with toddler and elementary age children, but all ages are welcome. To register and for more information, visit animalcenter.org

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee to hold fashion show and luncheon benefit

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee (BNC) will hold a fashion show and luncheon, presenting fashions from Chico’s on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Sana Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Before the lunch, there will be vendor shopping available from six additional stores and boutiques.

The shopping begins at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon and show at noon.

This is a fundraising event for the Brandeis University BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, which supports scholarships and research in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Everyone in the community is cordially invited.

For the menu and other information, and to RSVP, ($55 received by Oct. 3), contact Joan at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest at One Paseo

One Paseo will celebrate fall with its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 21+ event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

The event will feature craft beers and other libations, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, traditional lawn games, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, live Hofbrauhaus music and much more. Tickets are $35 and include 4 oz. pours from the event’s beverage partners. Purchase tickets at onepaseo.com/events/oktoberfest-2023

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on select nights Oct. 5-Oct. 31. For more information on this year’s Scream Zone go to thescreamzone.com or delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Bike the Coast returns for another year of oceanfront riding

Bike the Coast, San Diego’s iconic oceanfront cycling event, will be returning for its annual ride on Nov. 4. The ride provides opportunities for participants of all levels to enjoy a memorable course that takes them along the scenic views and quaint communities along Highway 101, and finishes with a party, according to a news release. Registration is now open for all riding events.

“There’s really something for everyone at a ride like ours – not just for competitive riders,” said Mike Bone, president and CEO of Spectrum Sports Management, which produces Bike The Coast, in the news release. “We’ve put in a lot of work this year to make sure participants have a memorable experience. We encourage all participants to enjoy the ride, and it is a ride, not a race, this is a Rule of the Road ride designed to enjoy and celebrate all of our communities. We’ve shaped this into a community event that is meant to be fun for all. Come for the views, stay for the party at the Oceanside Pier post-ride!”

The ride includes a variety of distances, which allows for participation by all ages and experience levels. The courses that participants can choose from include seven, 15, 25, 50 and 100 miles. During the ride, participants will have the opportunity to cross through multiple beach towns, including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, before reaching the finish line in Oceanside. Participants will receive specialized medals, rider caps and Bike the Coast-themed socks. After crossing the finish line, participants can celebrate their accomplishment with live entertainment, food and a beer garden at the Oceanside Pier.

This year, Bike the Coast is supporting Ride MS (multiple sclerosis), on behalf of the National MS Society. The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. The post-ride beer garden, sponsored by BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse, sales will go to Bike MS, as well as a portion of the proceeds. Riders can also make an additional donation to Ride MS to help rid the world of this disease.

For more information on Bike The Coast, visit www.BikeTheCoastSD.com. Follow the event on Instagram and Facebook.