Public lecture on ‘The U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance at 70: Legacy and Future’ to be held at UC San Diego

On the evening of Wed., Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy will be hosting a public lecture titled: The U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance at 70: Legacy and Future. The lecture will be held at the Great Hall on UC San Diego campus and is open to any interested community members. All are welcome to attend.

Signed on Oct. 1, 1953, in the wake of the armistice, the U.S.-South Korea alliance has matured into a dynamic partnership, deterring conflict and fostering cooperation with respect to trade, technology and people-to-people ties. This expert panel will reflect on the legacy and future of the alliance.

This program is jointly hosted by The Korea Society, the Korea Defense Veterans Association and the Korea-Pacific Program at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy. For more information on center activities, visit ccgt.ucsd.edu.