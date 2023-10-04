UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy to hold public lectures

‘Lessons for the Global Contest Between Autocracy and Democracy’

On Monday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m., the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy will host a public lecture, Lessons for the Global Contest Between Autocracy and Democracy, at the Great Hall on UC San Diego campus. The event is open to the public and will feature a keynote address by Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, for the inaugural Elizabeth H.L. Bonkowsky Memorial Lecture Series.

The common wisdom that autocrats are prevailing in the global contest with democracy is simplistic. Yes, some still cling to power, but the dangers of autocratic rule have become glaringly apparent. Their methods for retaining power are increasingly desperate, and the publics in their countries are repeatedly rejecting their rule. Roth will discuss how proponents of democracy should support it more consistently abroad and will present a better model for democratic rule at home.

‘Indian Climate Policy and the Future of Global Climate Collaboration’

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy will host a public lecture, Indian Climate Policy and the Future of Global Climate Collaboration, at the Great Hall on UC San Diego campus.

Gain valuable insights into the pivotal role India plays in the global fight against climate change and how this harmonious collaboration is paving the way for a sustainable and brighter future. The expert panel on the topic includes Jyoti K. Parikh and Kirit S. Parikh (executive director and chairman of Integrated Research and Action for Development). They are also joined by UC San Diego faculty panelists Joshua Graff Zivin and Achyuta Adhvaryu (moderator).

For more information, visit ccgt.ucsd.edu.