‘Solving Family Mysteries with DNA’ topic at AAUW virtual event; public invited

The public is invited to learn about “Solving Family Mysteries with DNA” presented by Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of American Association of University Women. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone with a two-year college degree or higher. Branch President and genealogist Linda Quinby will share her expertise at the Zoom event, Saturday Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Guests must RSVP to membership@aauwdml.org for a Zoom link. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Linda Quinby, branch president and genealogist

(Dave Quinby)

Quinby is a member of the North San Diego County Genealogical Society where she has given several talks on family history methods and discoveries. She will share how she and her cousin-collaborators used both modern technology and traditional genealogy to identify a previously unknown ancestor from over 150 years ago. This case study will demonstrate how you can apply DNA results to your family mysteries. Quinby has been researching her family tree since age 15.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and supports the AAUW mission of empowering women and girls through branch, state and national projects. It reflects the varied interests of its members with programs open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, casual dining, three book groups, and a bridge group. New members are always welcome.

This local AAUW branch provides scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Rebecca Hill, membership@aauwdml.org