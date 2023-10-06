Halloween happenings across San Diego County: Trick-or-treating events, pumpkin fests, kids’ costume parties and more

Halloween festivities that rattle your bones and satisfy your sweet tooth are popping up throughout October. From spooky campouts, haunted houses and pumpkin bashes to Boo at the Zoo, Scream Zone and ghost town tours along with pumpkin picking, costume contests and trick-or-treating, here is a guide to what’s happening in San Diego County:

ALPINE

Spooky Campover: Camp out under the stars with rescued animals from 3 p.m. Oct. 27 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Lions Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary, 24402 Martin Way. The overnight event includes campfire songs and s’mores, pumpkin carving, hot cocoa, a Halloween costume contest and a haunted house along with an animal trivia challenge. Donation is $80; $55 for ages 3-12 or $50/$35 for members. Tickets must be purchased in advance at lionstigersandbears.org.

A tiger with a pumpkin at Lion Tigers & Bears in Alpine. (Courtesy of Lions Tigers & Bears)

Pumpkin Bash: Dress up in your costume and watch the rescued big cats and bears devour their treats from pumpkins and then play with the pumpkins during the Pumpkin Bash at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Lions Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary, 24402 Martin Way. This event will take place rain or shine. Donation is $60; $35 for age 12 and younger or $30/$15 for members. Limited capacity. Reserve at lionstigersandbears.org.

BONSALL

Boo at the Zoo!: Meet spooky and not-so-spooky animals at Wild Wonders animal refuge, 5712 Vía Montellano, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. The hourlong Halloween-themed tours are at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. with treat stations. Each tour is limited to 15 people. Wear your costume. Tickets are $39 for adults (ages 12 and older) and $20 for children (ages 5-11). Visit wildwonders.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

CAMPO

Pumpkin train: The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum is offering its annual Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 7-29. Ride decorated vintage rail cars through the San Diego County mountains. Walk through the themed Display Building, complete with Halloween scenes and a creepy cast of ghosts and ghouls. Ride a train to a pumpkin patch where kids can pick pumpkins to decorate. Pass through the scary railroad cars if you dare. Trains leave at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 from the Campo Depot, 750 Depot St.. Tickets are $9.95-$39.95. Reserve at psrm.org/pumpkin.

There are several places to pick pumpkins this year. (Andrew Roe / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

CARLSBAD

Haunted Corn Maze: Experience the Haunted Corn Maze from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 6-28, at the Carlsbad Strawberry Fields, 1050 Cannon Road, hosted by the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation. The first 300 people through the maze on opening night receive a goodie bag filled with prizes.. Admission is $25 plus $10 entry to the Strawberry Fields. VIP entry, $20. (Not intended for children under 12.) Proceeds go to the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation’s educational programs and the hiring of a full-time director of Trails and Conservation. Visit aguahedionda.org/haunted-corn-maze.

Halloween Spooktacular: There will be trick-or-treating in costumes, Halloween activities, creepy characters, photo booths and tunes from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona. Stop by the garden area for live music and spooky carnival games. Children receive a bucket to collect candy. Admission is free. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com.

Carlsbad Strawberry Co. Pumpkin Patch: Enjoy tractor rides, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Oct. 6 and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at 1050 Cannon Road. Admission is $10; free for kids 5 and younger. Tractor rides are $10. There are marigold and lavender fields, a hay pyramid and farm animal petting. Visit carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin.

Brick-or-Treat: Legoland California holds its Brick-or-Treat Monster Party on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 with entertainment, dance parties, live music, costume entertainers and trick-or-treating. The party is included with park admission. Visit legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/brick-or-treat .

Trick-or-Treating at The Shoppes at Carlsbad: Families can bring kids to the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and participating stores and restaurants will hand out goodies, while supplies last, at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real. There will be photo opportunities. Visit theshoppesatcarlsbad.com.

Spooktoberfest: Dress up in your most creative costume and compete for prizes at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Cassara Carlsbad, 5805 Armada Drive. Enjoy “spooky adult beverages” from local vendors and Oktoberfest-inspired bites. General admission is $35. Visit bit.ly/3Q4Jpvm.

CARMEL MOUNTAIN

Murder Mystery Beer Pairing Dinner: Second Chance Beer Co., the Carmel Mountain-based “Pups First, Drinks Second” brewery, hosts its annual Murder Mystery Beer Pairing Dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at 15378 Ave. Tickets are $70; $60 through Oct. 4. Visit secondchancebeer.com.

CARMEL VALLEY

Family trick-or-treating: Kids can put on their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 during the Halloween Spooktacular event at participating shops in the Piazza Carmel shopping center, 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive. There will be a craft activity area in the open-air shopping center with buckets for kids to decorate for trick-or-treating. Bring camera to take pictures with FrankenStiltree. Admission is free. Visit piazza-carmel.com.

Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza: Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s outdoor Halloween gathering starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5300 Grand Del Mar Court. Kids can enjoy a number of Halloween-themed stations ranging from the friendly Witch in Candyland to experiments in the Mad Scientist’s lab. There will be “spine-chilling adventure” and a “world of enchantment” for the entire family. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children plus tax and gratuity. Visit granddelmar.com/halloween.

CHULA VISTA

Halloween with ”Sesame Street” friends: Sesame Place San Diego puts on the Count’s Halloween Spooktacular through Oct. 29 with a Halloween costume parade, Sesame Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, Pumpkin Patch Storytime and Halloween Treats with Count von Count along with Spot-The-Ghost Scavenger Hunt and Furry Friends Halloween Dance Party plus the theme park’s rides and water slides at 2052 Entertainment Circle. The Halloween Costume Contest with prizes is Oct. 28-29. Admission for kids is free in October with a paid adult. Visit sesameplacesandiego.com.

Halloween at the library: Kids can enjoy a Halloween story time and trick-or-treat starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Civic Center Library, 365 F St. There will be Halloween stories, creepy crafts and a trick-or-treat costume parade (suggested for up to age 7). A Spooky Trivia Night will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 with Halloween drinks, snacks and prizes at the Civic Center Library. A Boo Bash Storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25 with stories, songs and a costume parade at the Otay Ranch Library, 2015 Birch Road. At the South Branch Library, 389 Orange Ave., kids can enjoy a Spooky Storytime with a furry friend at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 25 with songs, games and trick-or-treating in the library. Wear your costume. Visit chulavistaca.gov/departments/library.

Some events include chances to celebrate Halloween with your dog. (Irina Kashaeva/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Free treats: Village Walk at Eastlake hosts kids ages 12 and younger dressed in costume and accompanied by an adult at a free trick-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Pick up free treat bags at the Halloween table in front of Mission Federal. Parents will receive free coupon books. Village Walk at EastLake is on EastLake Parkway and Miller Drive. Call (858) 695-2700 or visit shopvillagewalk.com.

Party time: Novo Brazil Brewing Co. is hosting a family-friendly Halloween party from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 with games, a bouncy castle for kids, Halloween brews and music from Rising Star Band and DJ Efren. Tortas WashMobile will sell food. The brewery is at 901 Lane Ave. Visit novobrew.com.

Owl-O-Ween fun: Living Coast Discovery Center hosts Owl-O-Ween, an after-hours Halloween party, from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Come in costume for an evening of trick-or-treating, mysterious animal encounters, Día de los Muertos stories, eerie night hikes, arts and crafts and more. Tickets are $30. The center is at 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive. Visit thelivingcoast.org/OwlOWeen2023.

CORONADO

Mainstreet Goes Ghostly: Witches and ghosts will be wandering throughout Coronado’s central downtown from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and merchants are set to welcome trick-or-treaters for the Mainstreet Goes Ghostly event hosted by Coronado Mainstreet. Call (619) 437-0254 or visit coronadomainstreet.com.

Trick-or-treating at library: Children can drop by the library for some trick-or-treating from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 outside by the front of the Coronado Library, 640 Orange Ave. There will be a Toddler Halloween story time with finger plays, stories and songs from 11 to 11:20 a.m. Oct. 31. Call (619) 522-7390.

Halloween festivities are being hosted throughout San Diego County. (Linda McIntosh / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

DEL MAR

Pumpkin Station: Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, a Ferris wheel, a train jump, a petting zoo and a play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds: The Scream Zone is back select nights Oct. 5-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a haunted hayride, Stars of the Silver “Scream” and Labyrinth Manor. New this year is Midway Madness, an immersive Halloween-themed carnival midway, with food vendors, spirited beverages and games. Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended because there is a nightly capacity limit. Tickets are $32.99 to $47.99. Scream Zone $5 off coupons are available at Goodwill Stores, while supplies last. Visit thescreamzone.com.

EL CAJON

Rolling Pumpkins festival: Parkway Plaza holds its Rolling Pumpkins festival with a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatable slides and carnival games through Nov. 1 at 415 Fletcher Parkway, in the Walmart parking lot. General admission is $3.75, which gives access to games, rides and inflatable slides. Single tickets are $5 to the petting zoo and $8 for pony rides. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Go to visitparkwayplaza.com.

Pumpkin patches are open across San Diego County. (Linda McIntosh / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mall-o-Ween: Parkway Plaza is hosting a Mall-o-Ween event inside the shopping center from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The event will feature carnival games, special characters, a youth costume contest, giveaways and more. Parkway Plaza is at 415 Fletcher Parkway. Go to visitparkwayplaza.com.

Halloween at the museum: The Heritage of the Americas Museum plans to give a free rock to children who visit the museum in costume on Oct. 31. A canoe will be filled with a variety of polished rocks for the children to select from. The museum preserves and shares the art and culture of the original peoples of the Americas. Admission for children is free with paid adult admission: adults (18 and older), $6 and seniors (55 and older), $4. The museum is at 12110 Cuyamaca College Drive West. Call (619) 670-5194 or visit heritageoftheamericasmuseum.com.

ENCINITAS

Haunted Ghost Town: Ovation Theatre and the Heritage Ranch present Haunted Ghost Town, which will transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era and the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30 at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The ghost town tour features storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush, and bone-chilling performances by professionally trained actors in period costumes. Less scary experiences for children are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations for ages 12 and older from 7 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $22; $12 for children ages 10 and younger. Tickets are at events.com/r/en_US/tickets/the-haunted-ghost-town-encinitas-october-891167.

Trick-or-treating downtown: The free 24th annual Safe Trick or Treat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Many downtown businesses will have goodies for kids. Costumed trick-or-treaters can stroll South Coast Highway 101, from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. There will be Halloween-themed activities and games for kids in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dancing to live music of Bucket Ruckus on the courtyard stage. Visit encinitas101.com.

Spooky boo-tanical costume parade: The San Diego Botanic Garden holds a Fall Festival Family Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 with a “spooky boo-tanical costume parade,” along with fall crafts, music from Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters and a chance to plant your own ghost succulent. Visitors receive a mini pumpkin to decorate. A display of pumpkins will be in the Hamilton Children’s Garden from Oct. 12 through November. Visit sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/fall-festival.

ESCONDIDO

Pumpkin Patch: The Farm Stand West and Fran’s Pumpkin Patch are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 2115 Miller Ave. Free admission. Visit thefarmstandwest.com.

Harvest Party: The annual event features pony rides, carnival-style games and rides, face painting and balloon animals from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 for families with children ages 2 through sixth grade at Emmanuel Faith Community Church, 639 E. 17th St. Tickets are $5 for ages 2 through sixth grade, including hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn. There will also be food trucks. Visit efcc.org/hp.

All Hallows Eve: A costume contest, Carved Pumpkin Contest (bring your carved pumpkin from home) and Thriller Dance Contest along with crafts, games and races will be featured at the free All Hallows Eve celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Church of the Resurrection, 1445 Conway Drive. Food and drink will be for sale. Call (760) 747-2322.

Pumpkinfest: The 16th annual Pumpkinfest hosted by the Escondido High School Agriculture Department is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Escondido High School, 1535 N. Broadway, behind the baseball field. Admission is free. Pumpkins grown by students will be sold. The festival includes tractor rides, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, crafts, food, plants, music and entertainment along with a classic car show put on by the Escondido High Auto Shop Department. Proceeds benefit students of the Escondido High Agriculture Department. Visit ehscougars.com.

FALLBROOK

Scarecrow Days: The 12th annual Fallbrook Scarecrow Days will be held through Oct. 31. Scarecrows will be displayed at businesses and residences throughout Fallbrook. The ScareCREW, a volunteer group from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, assisted in designing and building scarecrows. A kids zone will be held Oct. 7 at the farmers market on Main Avenue. A scarecrow scavenger hunt is planned for Oct. 9-23. A scarecrow viewing directory is at fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Halloween festivities are happening throughout San Diego County. (Linda McIntosh / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fallbrook Harvest Faire: The autumn-themed event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook with pumpkin contests, a wine and beer garden, handmade crafts and vendors, local foods and treats along with pony rides, scarecrows and pie eating contests. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Halloween Treats Downtown: Visit Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce member businesses and market vendors for a treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Main Avenue farmers market. Kids can wear costumes. Visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Pumpkin picking: Pick a pumpkin from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 at The Vineyard, 1924 E. Mission Road. Free admission, weekday specials and special events on weekends, including beer, wine, food trucks and live music. Visit fallbrookpumpkinpatch.com.

IMPERIAL BEACH

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat: The city holds its “Spooktacular” trick-or-treating event for kids from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pier Plaza, 910 Seacoast Drive. Visit imperialbeachca.gov/625/spooktacular-trunk-or-treat.

JULIAN

Howl-O-Ween tours at wolf center: The California Wolf Center, a nonprofit working on the recovery of wolves in the wild, will host its third annual Howl-O-Ween tours Oct. 28-29 at the conservation facility, Tall Pine and K Q Ranch roads. Visitors can help toss special Halloween-themed enrichment items like pumpkins to the center’s ambassador wolves during their tour, in a fun, spooky setting. Costumes are welcome. Tours are $50. Advance reservations are required. Visit californiawolfcenter.org.

LA MESA

Trick-or-Treat at Grossmont Center: A free community event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive with face painting, games, costumed characters, photo ops and candy. Pick up a map and free pumpkin bag at Guest Services and trick-or-treat your way around Grossmont Center. Visit grossmontcenter.com.

Hallows’ Eve musical celebration: Theater for Young Professionals holds its third annual All Hallows’ Eve Musical Revue and Halloween celebration from Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29 at 7960 University Ave. The Halloween concert, featuring well-known spooky songs, includes music, light, drama and dance. Tickets are $15-$30. Proceeds go to the nonprofit’s youth arts programs. Visit typsandiego.org.

LAKESIDE

Spooky campout: The seventh annual Spooky Camp-o-Ween is back from Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29 at Lake Jennings, 10108 Bass Road. Check in Friday and pick up creepy crafts, then listen to and tell spooky stories around the campfire. There will be campground trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and a campsite decorating contest. Bring your costumes. Camping fees apply. This weekend is for registered campers only and campsites fill up fast. Reserve a campsite at (619) 390-1623. Visit lakejennings.org/event/spooky-camp-o-ween-14.

LEMON GROVE

Family trunk-or-treat: Lemon Grove holds a free family trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane. Costumes are encouraged. Bring your own treat bucket. Email mgonzalez@lemongrove.ca.gov.

Trunk or Treat: A free community celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Lemon Grove, 2910 Main St., with decorated trunks, candy, games, food and a raffle. Visit fbclg.net.

NATIONAL CITY

Halloween Book-Tacular: Meet at the National City Public Library for a “fa-boo-lous” time from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. There will be candy, free books and crafts. Costumes are encouraged. The library is at 1401 National City Blvd. Visit nationalcitylibrary.org or call (619) 470-5800.

OCEANSIDE

Halloween Movie Night: Oceanside Parks and Recreation hosts Halloween Movie Night for families from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 with trick-or-treating around the historic buildings of Heritage Park before the showing of “The Addams Family” movie on the lawn at 6:30 p.m. Bring chairs, coats and blankets. There will be mini pumpkin decorating (while supplies last) and crafts for the little ones. Admission is $7; free for children younger than 4. Kids can wear costumes. Visit conta.cc/3LAEfo6.

Oceanside Halloween Spooktacular: Free Halloween trick-or-treating event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mission Marketplace, 427 College Blvd. Children will get a free bucket to decorate and use for trick-or-treating at participating Mission Marketplace businesses during the event, which includes a chance to meet FrankenStilt. Wear a costume. Visit missionmarketplaceoceanside.com.

Pumpkin Patch story times: Halloween-themed story times are at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Mission Branch Library, 3861 Mission Ave., and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, and 6 p.m. Oct. 30 online via Zoom (registration required), for toddlers and preschoolers. Wear your costume. Visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

Spooktacular Halloween: Oceanside Parks and Recreation presents a free Halloween event from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 featuring a “Trunk-or-Treat” with trick-or-treating from trunk to trunk for kids 12 and younger at Mance Buchanon Soccer Fields, 425 College Blvd. Highlights include games, crafts and inflatables. Visit conta.cc/3LAEfo6.

Mellano Farm Stand’s Fall Festival: Mellano’s Farm Stand is holding its Oceanside Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October at the family farm, 5714 N. River Road. Highlights include tractor rides around the farm, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch, along with music, local vendors, children’s crafts and a farm stand full of farm fresh flowers and produce, including local honey. Visit mellanofarmstand.com.

POWAY

Once Upon a Halloween: Stroll the haunted halls of Old Poway Park’s Haunted House from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road. Highlights include haunted carnival games and a ride aboard the Poway Midland Railroad for “thrills and chills.” Admission is free; small fee for train rides, carnival games and treats. Visit poway.org/calendar.aspx?eid=2368.

Halloween Treat Trail: Children and their families can follow the treat trail from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 hosted by the Poway Chamber of Commerce — it’s like a spooky scavenger hunt around town. A list and map of participating businesses will be posted. Visit poway.com.

Halloween Campout: A spooky ranger-led night hike for families, including a costume contest, trick-or-treating and a jack-o’-lantern craft starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at Lake Poway. Registration fee is $66 per car; $55 for Poway residents. Fishing permits and boat rentals are not included; nominal fee. Register at poway.org/classes.

RAMONA

Mountain Valley Ranch Pumpkin Patch: Enjoy an assortment of pumpkins, gourds and corn from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 842 Highway 78. There will be a corn maze, a corn cannon and a petting zoo. Visit Mountain Valley Ranch on Facebook.

RANCHO BERNARDO

Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm: Check out a train ride, a corn maze, a petting zoo, a tractor hay wagon and a pumpkin farm, along with sunflowers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 12 and until 7 p.m. Oct. 13-31 at 13421 Highland Valley Road. Visit pumpkinstation.com/pumpkin-farms/rancho-bernardo-pumpkin-farm.

RANCHO SANTA FE

Howl-O-Ween festival: Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14, 21, 28 and 29 , with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory. Cost is $13.75 for kids ages 2-17; $7 for adults older than 18. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest.

Family Trunk-or-Treat: The Village Church hosts a family-friendly Halloween event featuring decorated cars that have trunks full of candy for trick-or-treaters along with games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church’s upper parking lot and playground, 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. Visit villagechurch.org.

SAN DIEGO

SeaWorld Spooktacular: Children of all ages can go trick-or-treating on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 29 as they explore SeaWorld San Diego in their Halloween costumes, walk through the decorated candy trail and meet a cast of colorful characters. Visitors can join O.P. Otter’s Spooktacular Surprise costume party and a Halloween dance party. A SeaWorld reusable candy bag (starts at $1.99) is required to participate in the candy trail. There will be Halloween mermaids, a pumpkin hunt and a hay maze. Admission is free for kids in October with a paid adult. Visit seaworld.com/san-diego/events/halloween-spooktacular.

Howl-O-Scream: SeaWorld San Diego presents Howl-O-Scream, a nighttime Halloween event for mature audiences (separately ticketed), featuring haunted houses, scare zones, “vile vignettes” and live performances with special effects, music and scare performers on select nights through Oct. 31. Attractions include a new immersive 3D Circus of the Damned, The Graveyard, Sea of Souls, Simon’s Slaughterhouse, Nightmare Experiment and Death Water Bayou along with Area 64: Alien Outbreak. Early tickets start at $40. Visit seaworld.com/san-diego.

Pumpkin Plunge: Participants swim in a “splash-tacular” pumpkin paradise with floating pumpkins and decorated pumpkins from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Plunge San Diego in Belmont Park, 3115 Ocean Front Walk, Mission Beach. Cost is $5-$25. The obstacle course is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Glow N Float Pumpkin Patch is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Visit plungesandiego.com.

Halloween festivities from pumpkin bashes to haunted houses are all across San Diego. (Barbara Helgason / stock.adobe.com)

North Park Halloween Pup (pub) Crawl: Celebrate Halloween with pups and people from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 hosted by Second Chance Beer Lounge, 4045 30th St., North Park. Start and stop at Second Chance Beer, Black Plague Brewing, Original 40 Brewing Co., Pure Project and Barley & Sword Brewing Co. Wear your costume. The event includes photo ops from Puppy Picnic Co. Visit secondchancebeer.com.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park: Features two haunts — the eXperiment Maze featuring Little Dead Rising Hood and “fairy tale freaks” and a mile long “terrifying outdoor trail” through twisted pines and gnarled oaks, with a foggy Ghost-filled Graveyard, the Zombie Prisoner-filled Ghoul Bus, Demented Doll Island, the possessed Room 666 in the Haunted Hotel and a crazed clown house, among other frightening places. Open select nights through Oct. 31 at Balboa Drive and Juniper Road. Advance tickets are recommended because there is a nightly capacity limit. $5 off coupons are available at Goodwill Stores, while supplies last. Visit hauntedtrail.net.

Fall Fest at beachfront boardwalk: Belmont Park’s annual Fall Fest returns to the beachfront boardwalk through Oct. 31 with activities for kids and adults, including free trick-or-treating, fall entertainment with concerts, pumpkins, fall treats and seasonal workshops, and a 5K in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit belmontpark.com.

HalGLOWeen: The San Diego Zoo hosts a Halloween-themed family extravaganza with entertainment, food, dance parties and interactive festivities starting at 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Highlights include Skeleton Band, Boo Crew, Python Path and Boolahoops along with The GLOW-Go’s Spooky Revue and Dr. Zoolittle’s Tricks & Treats. Visit zoo.sandiegozoo.org/halgloween.

Epic Halloween Festival: The Halloween Music Fest 2023 with Ultimate Dance Experience will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. Tickets are $40-$150. Visit epicfestsd.com.

Haunted Howl-o-ween Party: Wag Hotels host its annual family-friendly Haunted Howl-o-ween Party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2120 Camino Del Rio North. Dogs and pet parents can explore a haunted hotel with dog-friendly activities. Take photos with Cruella de Ville and participate in a costume contest. There will be a silent auction and trick-or-treating. Tickets are $7-$15. Proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago. Visit bit.ly/48zpgEZ.

Halloween at the Station: Liberty Station puts on its centennial community celebration with free, family-friendly Halloween fun from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout Ingram Plaza along with music, live entertainment, crafts, inflatables and activities. All ages are encouraged to come in costume to participate in the costume contest, including a military-themed contest. Liberty Station is at 2751 Dewey Road. Visit libertystation.com/events/halloween-at-the-station.

Halloween Costume Festival: Seaport Village offers Halloween fun from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 with music, a DJ dance party, a raffle, characters, carnival activities and games. There will be a costume parade and a costume contest along with a 20-foot tall skeleton and a mermaid bubble artist. The event is co-hosted by the Seaport Fudge Factory. Seaport Village is at 849 W. Harbor Drive. Visit seaportvillage.com.

Trick-or-treaters in Point Loma. (Nancee E. Lewis / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Murder Masquerade: The WNDR Museum puts on its After Dark: Murder Masquerade from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the museum, 422 Market St. Attendees wear masquerade attire and are immersed in a thrilling murder mystery that unfolds during the evening. Participants can use their detective skills to “unravel the web of secrets” and uncover the suspect. There will be craft activities, specialty cocktails and an orchestra performing covers of top hits. Doors close at 9 p.m. Tickets are $32-$50. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the museum on Halloween with candy stations at each exhibit. Adults 21 and older can have free cocktails and show off their best costumes that evening. Visit wndrmuseum.com.

Paint night, costume contest: A Halloween Paint Night is slated for Oct. 15 at Miss B’s Coconut Club, 3704 Mission Blvd., in Mission Beach. Attendees create a Halloween-themed painting step by step. Wear your costume. Tickets are $35, including art supplies. On Oct. 31, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a pup and owner “best couple” costume contest. Visit missbcoconutclub.com.

SAN MARCOS

Pumpkin Breakfast: A “Breakfast with the Littlest Pumpkin” featuring pancakes and carnival games is set for 7:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the San Marcos Community Center, 3 Civic Center Drive. Cost is $7. Registration is required at bit.ly/46DsdSS.

SANTEE

Spooky Snapshots: Have a fang-tastic time with your family at Santee Spooky Snapshots. Come in costume from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to City Hall’s Council Chambers at 10601 Magnolia Ave. to have your photo taken in exchange for some treats. Visit cityofsanteeca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5035.

SOLANA BEACH

Halloween Carnival: The 66th annual event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria. Highlights include games, pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bounce activities and performances for children, along with food from local restaurants and treats. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation. Visit sbsd.k12.ca.us/domain/9.

VALLEY CENTER

The pumpkin patch at Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center is open through Oct. 31. (Hayne Palmour IV / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bates Pumpkin Patch: Hayrides, a petting corral, a straw maze and pony rides along with food and lots of pumpkins and gourds are all part of the festivities through Oct. 31 at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Valley Woods Road. Fall Friday Festivals are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27. The farm is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays with free parking and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There is free admission and $10 parking on October weekends. Activity tickets are $2. Pony wheel rides are seven tickets; petting zoo, three tickets. Visit batesnutfarm.biz.

VISTA

Trunk or Treat and car show: Pride of Vista Lions Club hosts its Muscles on Main Street Car Show with a Halloween twist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at 25 Main St. with trunk-or-treating. Highlights include a costume contest for kids, adults (and even cars), a scavenger hunt, raffles, a DJ and music, and classic cars and motorcycles. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. Car registration entry fee is $30. Proceeds benefit the Pride of Vista Lions Club Foundation. Visit musclesonmain.square.site.

Halloween Family Fun: There will be a free trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. The event will include kid-friendly crafts, goodies, display of fire engines and squad cars. Visit cityofvista.com/residents/trick-or-treat.

To add a community Halloween event, email linda.mcintosh@sduniontribune.com.