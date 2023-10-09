Designer Window Supply to hold ‘Dia De Los Mulligans’ charity golf tournament

(L-R) Ray Rincon, GM of the famous Tony’s Jacal-dinner sponsor, Krystal Hauseur, owner of Designer Window Supply and title sponsor of the event, Alex Cardenas, vice president of the La Colonia Community Foundation, Otto Marx, actor event mascot Happy Mulligans, and Chad Arendsen, owner of COAT design remodel and founder of the event.

Designer Window Supply presents Dia De Los Mulligans, a charity golf tournament on Oct. 30 supporting La Colonia Community Foundation.

Produced by COAT Inc., Dia De Los Mulligans attracts over 150 of the best builders, vendors, influencers, sponsors, designers, and community members in the construction industry. Located at Solana Beach’s Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, the tournament raises money for the La Colonia Community Foundation and creates immense exposure, press, social media impressions, and networking for the sponsors, golfers, and community partners involved, according to a news release.

La Colonia Community Foundation provides education, resources, and events to underserved members of gentrifying communities to create a unified vision and voice that pursues the maintainability of their history, culture, and property ownership within those communities.

As the title sponsor for the event, Designer Window Supply “is the foremost trusted advisor in the domain of custom residential doors and windows,” the news release stated. They operate on a foundation of client referrals and boast an exceptional track record of 5-star customer reviews. The company stands alongside its clients throughout the entire buying process and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to creating spaces that are meaningful and transformative.

Under the guidance of President and Founder Krystal Hauseur, the company’s mission revolves around providing unparalleled expertise to customers, assisting them in selecting door and window options that genuinely reflect their unique identity, while effectively conveying the long-term value of their investment. Designer Window Supply takes great honor in actively supporting the rich heritage and history of the Solana Beach community through its involvement with the La Colonia Foundation and its dedication to celebrating Mexican-American traditions through events such as the Dia de los Mulligans Golf Tournament.

The tournament will feature 18 holes of golf, a day full of mariachis, an after-party dinner, and a comedy show at Tony’s Jacal headlined by Solana Beach local comedian Jason Lawhead. All are invited to attend this one-of-a-kind community charity event. Find more information at diadelosmulligans.com. — Designer Window Supply news release