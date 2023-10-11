Annual ‘Día de los Muertos’ celebration to be held in style at Solana Beach’s La Colonia Park

Join the City of Solana Beach and the La Colonia Community Foundation in celebrating Día de los Muertos while honoring the ancestral legacy of La Colonia de Eden Gardens. Solana Beach’s annual Día de los Muertos – “Day of the Dead” - will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Avenue. Each year, the event features a unique theme, and this year the event is paying tribute to the Pachuco era, a significant and enduring part of Chicano history. The Pachuco era is a symbol of resilience, style, and identity, and event organizers are excited to explore and celebrate this important chapter in our heritage.

This free family-friendly community event offers many exciting cultural opportunities for the whole family, including Ballet Folklórico Grupo Jalisciense, a Classic Car Show by Viejitos Car Club, musical performances by Santana Soul, Smooth Groove band and Mariachi Del Mar. Other fun activities for the whole family will include Piñatas for kids, a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, a dog costume contest, a face mask contest and free kids activities, such as crafts and a scavenger hunt.

The highlight of the event will be more than 40 altars honoring the memories of family and friends who have passed away. The blessing of the altars by the Aztec Dancers Danza Coatlique Ceminitzli begins at 9:30 a.m.

Delicious and authentic Mexican American food and beverages will be available for sale. Vendor booths will be available for those looking for a special gift or something unique. Parking will be limited. Organizers encourage carpooling, biking, walking or taking public transportation to the event. Please bring your own picnic chairs and blankets.

You may request your own Día de Los Muertos altar space by emailing lacoloniacommunity@gmail.com. Sponsorship and vendor booth opportunities are also available. You may request information by emailing lacoloniacommunityandpriscilla@gmail.com. Volunteers for the event are welcome. If you are interested, contact lacoloniacommunityandpriscilla@gmail.com.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the city website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

