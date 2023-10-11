Del Mar record label celebrates 25 years with upcoming reunion show

Musician, banker and Del Mar resident Nick Binkley founded PSB Records 25 years ago. Pin Stripe Brain is the explanatory name for his venture.

The reunion show will be held at The Jai on Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m. The intimate venue (affiliated with the La Jolla Music Society) is a cabaret-styled space located at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

(Courtesy of PSB Records)

Binkley will be celebrating the silver anniversary of the record label with an intimate reunion show at The Jai on Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., bringing together for one night only many of the various artists he signed to the label. The venue (affiliated with the La Jolla Music Society) is a cabaret-styled space located at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. Brad Auerbach will MC the event.

For tickets and more information, visit theconrad.org/events/23-24-psb-records/

Musicians to perform at the event include:

 Mark Hart, the gifted American musician and songwriter best known for being a member of both Supertramp and Crowded House. The multi-instrumentalist has toured, recorded and collaborated with Ringo Starr.

Steve Dudas has also worked extensively with The Beatles’ drummer, having started his career on the guitar at age 20 on a national rock and roll revival tour featuring Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley Bill Haley & the Comets, The Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters, and the Shirelles. Dudas fits into the eclectic nature of the gathering at The Jai, in his career he has worked with a range of musicians that includes Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne and Eric Clapton all the way to Quincy Jones.

Tim Flannery has an eclectic career. He played and coached in Major League Baseball while reaching the World Series five times, winning three of them as the 3rd base coach for the San Francisco Giants. His guitar was always nearby, and his songbook reflects the insightful duality of his experiences. While coaching third base for the San Diego Padres, Flannery signed with PSB Records and released to critical acclaim his first singer-songwriter album, “Pieces of the Past.”

Berkley Hart is a duo that signed to PSB Records a couple decades ago, with their label debut “Wreck ‘n Sow” a critical success out of the box, winning the San Diego Music Award for best local recording and the coveted best new artist trophy as well.

Steve Baird was one of the first artists signed to PSB Records. Well known by day as a professor of clinical pathology at UCSD’s School of Medicine, Baird was introduced to Binkley by Francis Crick (the latter best known for the “Double Helix” structure of DNA with James Watson) at Crick’s home one evening during a dinner party. Apparently, Baird would write his UCSD lessons in lyrics accompanied by famous pop songs. Crick asked Baird to sing one of his songs acapella for the group sitting around the table. Baird sang a particularly salacious rendition of “That’s Amore” with new lyrics all rendered in their Latin medical terms. Binkley signed Baird the next day. “Hallelujah! Evolution” was recorded and released by PSB in 1998 and was an instant hit among students at UCSD and throughout the scientific community.

The evening at The Jai will include one of the most fascinating and least known aspects of rock and roll history, how the genre had a fundamental role bringing down the Iron Curtain and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Free To Rock is a documentary about how Western rock music and pop culture contributed to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. Valery Saifudinov (dubbed the ‘Father of Soviet Rock and Roll’) was born in Riga, Latvia, a Republic of the former Soviet Union. Eventually, Saifudinov was able to leave the Soviet Union and secure political asylum in the USA. He formed the first Russian rock band in the USA, later moved to San Diego and set up a recording studio, Flight 19. One of his first clients was a young Eddie Vedder.

The Free To Rock documentary is essentially based on Saifudinov’s experience, and was co-produced by Binkley and PSB Records in partnership with The Grammy Museum, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. — News release

