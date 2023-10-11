Earl Thomas show to raise funds for band’s trip to London Jazz Festival

Award-winning blues singer Earl Thomas returns to the Belly Up with surprise guests Oct. 17 to raise funds for the band’s trip to London next month, according to a news release. Earl Thomas & Sister Leola with The Gospel Ambassadors are set to perform at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club Nov. 12 as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival.

“This is our biggest gig to date,” Thomas said in the news release. “We’ll be representing San Diego.”

His 12-member contingent includes 10 artists, a tour manager and his mistress of ceremonies, Claudia Russell of KSDS Jazz San Diego.

All have booked rooms at the Hilton London Heathrow Airport. They’ll fly in, get their bearings for a day, play the gig then fly home before jet lag can catch up. The logistics of all this don’t seem to worry Thomas.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “I know how to herd the cats.”

A promo for the Ronnie Scotts show reads, “Part ‘Soul Stirrers,’ part ‘Ike and Tina Turner Revue,’ this hand-clapping, foot-stomping, get up and dance in the aisle southern gospel tent revival celebrates what Thomas calls ‘the soundtrack to African American history.’”

Listeners can expect the same excitement this month at the Belly Up.

Thomas will be backed by The Gospel Ambassadors and a lineup of guests. His band includes guitar wizard Anthony Cullins, aka The Fallbrook Kid.

Thomas will showcase tunes from his new album, “Church Songs.”

A two-time Grammy Award nominee, Thomas has been covered by Etta James, Solomon Burke, Tom Jones, Will Wilde, Shemekia Copeland, and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. He has won the San Diego Music Award four times.

A native of Pikeville, Tenn., Thomas played at the Russian River Blues Festival in Sonoma County in 2008 and in 2016 performed at the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival at Colne in Lancashire, England.

Learn more at www.EarlThomasMusic.com.