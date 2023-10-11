Oct. 12: Local and regional events

‘Fall Costume Party: Trunk or Treat’ for kids to be held at Grace Point Church

Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley will host a “Fall Costume Party: Trunk or Treat” on Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The event will have trunks filled with treats and fun activities for kids.

The event needs 60 cars to participate--pick a kid-friendly theme and decorate your trunk. Candy and pumpkin donations are also needed.

To sign up for hosting your trunk or donating candy and a pumpkin(s) email kids@gracepointsd.com.

Grace Point Church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, Carmel Valley, 92130. For more information, visit www.gpc.sd/events/trunk-or-treat

Harvest Festival art and craft show

The Harvest Festival art and craft show is Friday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., with hundreds of artists and crafters from across the country and a variety of jewelry, ceramics, seasonal decor, children’s clothing, photography, sculptures, woodworks and Halloween accessories.There will be food, a kids zone,demonstrations and contests.

Operation Greyhound will have dogs for adoption. General admission is $9; seniors (62+) andmilitary, $7; youths (13-17) , $4; free for kids 12 and under. Bring nonperishables for the local food bank and receive $2 off. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Visit harvestfestival.com

Learn about ‘Protect Kids California’ at local meeting

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Join the meeting to learn more about Protect Kids California, an organization of parents on a mission to protect children. There is a groundswell building in California and around the United States to protect children and parental rights. If you are a parent or grandparent, you will not want to miss this program.

RSVP by Monday, Oct. 16 at www.rsfrwf.org/events

Location: A private residence in Santaluz. Location at www.rsfrwf.org/events

Coffee and refreshments provided: $10 (cash only)

Free yoga offered monthly at lagoon

Free yoga sessions for families will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Sunday of each month, starting Oct. 15, at the San Dieguito Lagoon’s Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 5648 San Andres Drive. Visit sdrvc.org/events.

‘Solving Family Mysteries with DNA’

A virtual presentation on “Solving Family Mysteries with DNA” will be presented by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of American Association of University Women from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14. Branch president and genealogist Linda Quinby will discuss how her family used modern technology and traditional genealogy to identify an unknown ancestor from over 150 years ago. Register at membership@aauwdml.org.

Diesel, A Bookstore-Del Mar hosts author DK Ryland

Diesel, A Bookstore-Del Mar presents author DK Ryland on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. Ryland reads and signs “Giraffe Is Too Tall For This Book”. Come along for a special story time featuring six friendly animals and one puzzling predicament. Bright speech bubbles encourage readers to take an active role and find creative solutions as this wild squad works together to save story time.

This event is free to attend. If you would like to reserve a seat please purchase a copy of the book at www.dieselbookstore.com/giraffe-too-tall-book

Diesel, A Bookstore is located at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12843 El Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com for more information.

LobsterFest to benefit area nonprofits

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s third annual Baja Style LobsterFest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton with live music, local craft beer and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors along with a Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez. Attendees can bid on auction items ranging from an African safari to a Paris getaway. Proceeds benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, among other nonprofits. Since the club formed in 1992, it has raised more than $850,000 to help underserved youths, the military, anti-human trafficking programs and international humanitarian projects. Visit dmsblobsterfest.com.

Coastal Communities Concert Band to present ‘An American Journey’ concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band will perform “An American Journey” concert on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741.

The band’s program will take the listener on a musical journey of American classics, which will include patriotic tunes, a Stephen Foster medley and jazz favorites.

San Diego Automotive to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for kids and families

The San Diego Automotive Museum will host its third annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids and families will enjoy discovering spooky sweets at they “trunk or treat” from the classic and exotic cars on the exhibit floor. Costumes are encouraged. Admission will be free for children under 12 years old and parents of children in costumes.

In addition, the Balboa Park Halloween Family Day will be happening across the Palisades Plaza from 11 a.m.-2 p,m.

The San Diego Automotive Museum invites all for a day of fun for the whole family. Check out its exciting new exhibits including, “Bootleggers: A Trip Down Whiskey Road” which explores the relationship between moonshine running and the origins of NASCAR.

The San Diego Automotive Museum is located at 2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101. Visit visit www.sdautomuseum.org for more information.

SD Symphony performs at One Paseo for Sounds & Sips

One Paseo invites guests to join them for their next Sounds & Sips event featuring the San Diego Symphony on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3-5 p.m. Enjoy a 90-minute performance with 15-minute intermission on the lawn behind Harland Brewing. The event is free and open to the public.

Miracle Babies to hold Boogie 4 Babies event

Local nonprofit, Miracle Babies will hold its Boogie 4 Babies event at Belly Up Tavern (143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075) on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Miracle Babies invites all to come move and groove while raising critical funds for their programs benefiting NICU families.

This event will include spectacular live auction opportunities, delicious food, libations, and dancing. “Boogie 4 Babies” will feature live music from Charlie’s Angels the Band and DJ Psyched throughout the evening.

For more information on Miracle Babies and its services visit miraclebabies.org. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit miraclebabiesgala.org.

New York City Ballet principal dancer brings her new show to San Diego

Tiler Peck, the award-winning principal dancer of New York City Ballet, will bring her new show, “Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends,” to San Diego for its local premiere at the Civic Theatre downtown for one night only on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. The show is presented by La Jolla Music Society.

In this exciting show Peck embraces the role of director, turning up the heat with innovative, handpicked repertoire performed by some of today’s most exciting dance talent, including fellow NYCB dancers and the reigning diva of tap dance Michelle Dorrance.

The virtuosic program includes Thousandth Orange, set to live music composed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw; an electric pas de deux choreographed by Alonzo King; and a dynamic finale reflecting Peck’s creative partnership with choreographer William Forsythe, set to music by James Blake.

For more information and tickets go to theconrad.org/events/tiler-peck-friendsturnitout/

Outdoor safety training session

Whether you are an avid hiker, nature enthusiast, or a casual trail-goer, knowing how to stay safe in the wilderness is crucial. Join the San Dieguito River Park, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, and presenter David Shorey from Kit Fox Outfitters for an essential outdoor safety training session on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Escondido Library. Shorey, a certified Wilderness First Responder and Wilderness First Aid Instructor, will teach the basics of what you need to have an enjoyable time outdoors. Review some basic tools and get an overview of how to prepare for the various environments you have the potential to face while exploring San Diego County. Bring your questions and a readiness to enhance your outdoor adventure skills. For event details and questions contact Interpretive Ranger at calei@sdrp.org. Escondido Library is located at 239 S. Kalmia St., Escondido.

Sinister Trails, Encinitas

Once again, The Sound of Music will enchant Junior Theatre audiences with its timeless story and captivating melodies. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, the audience follows the journey of Maria, a spirted young woman with a passion for music, who is sent as a governess to the seven von Trapp children. Through her challenges with this broken family, Maria discovers the transformative power of lov

Monsters, zombies and other scary entities lurk throughout this indoor-outdoor trail. “Our goal is to horrify your spirit and soul,” organizers state on the event’s website. Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 31. 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Wayne’s World Pumpkin Patch, 3615 Manchester Ave., Encinitas. sinistertrails.com — Linda McIntosh, U-T

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘The Sound of Music’

San Diego Junior Theatre kicks off its 76th season with a return of the beloved classic “The Sound of Music!”e and music in the face of adversity.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for The Sound of Music will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. For optimal seating, members of the deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Celebrate Halloween in October at Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is a go-to place in October for San Diegans who want to get out and celebrate Halloween.

The October schedule at San Diego’s iconic outdoor cinema is loaded with Halloween flicks that run the gamut from funny to downright frightening. It’s a killer lineup that features titles like Halloween, The Boogeyman, The Blackening, Haunted Mansion, Jaws, Scream, The Sixth Sense, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Practical Magic and more than 70 others.

The complete Rooftop Cinema Club Halloween month lineup and more information about the Tuesday Social Hours is available online at rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero. Movie tickets start at $11.75 for kids and $16.50 for adults and Rooftop Cinema Club’s delicious freshly-popped popcorn is included with most ticket purchases.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad.

The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

