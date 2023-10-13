Ed Sheeran headlines Curebound’s second annual Concert for Cures

Curebound will be hosting its second annual Concert for Cures, featuring Ed Sheeran, on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

All proceeds from the Concert for Cures will fund collaborative, cutting-edge oncology research with the goal to provide better options and outcomes for patients and, hopefully, create a world free of cancer.

Rancho Santa Fe’s Theodora Polamalu, a long-time supporter of Curebound, sits on the concert committee for this year’s Concert for Cures.

Theodora and Troy Polamalu (Courtesy the Polamalus)

A San Diego native, Polamalu began her career in philanthropy in 2005 serving on various boards supporting veteran affairs, humanitarian aid in American Samoa and addressing multi-generational poverty. With her husband Troy, NFL Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steeler, they have their own donor-advised family foundation that works in veterans and mental health concerns and serving communities that have lower incomes, as well as working with any kind of cancer research, pediatric cancer support and children’s hospitals.

The Polamulus were introduced to Curebound by her good friend Fernanda Whitworth. With her husband Ralph, Fernanda established the Immunotherapy Foundation in 2015 to accelerate precision cancer immunotherapy research. Ralph sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2016, but his vision lived on through IF’s work.

Launched in 2021, Curebound was the result of a merger between the Immunotherapy Foundation and Padres Pedal the Cause, another organization with roots in Rancho Santa Fe.

Padres Pedal the Cause, founded by two-time lymphoma survivor Bill Koman and his wife Amy, raised over $3.25 million at this year’s event.

Whitworth, who co-founded the Concert for Cure, encouraged Theodora to learn more about Curebound and be a part of it: “It’s been really wonderful,” she said.

The cause is especially meaningful for Theodora—this year alone she has lost three close family members and friends to cancer. She said there seems to be an uptick in the number of cases that are aggressive forms of cancer, making Curebound’s collaborative approach to supporting research all the more powerful in helping to mitigate those types of cases.

Music had always featured into the Immunotherapy Foundation’s fundraising efforts, with past events like Rock and Roll Avalanche. Now with the Curebound concert series, they are hoping to build on the success each year, hosting a big event for all San Diegans to enjoy. Last year’s first concert featured Alicia Keys and this year, they snagged Ed Sheeran.

“(Sheeran) was a huge win for sure,” said Theodora, who has been working with the concert committee for the last 10 months. “This is a great organization. It will be exciting to see how this event continues to grow over the years.”

With the performers, Theadora said they are not only looking for great musicians but someone who is personally connected to the community in some way. Last year, Sheeran’s wife received a cancer diagnosis while pregnant with their second child, making his voice a strong one in the hope for a world without cancer.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the Oct. 20 show and the Polamalus recommend snapping them up as soon as possible.

“We are excited to be a part of the Curebound Concert for a Cure for the second year in a row, and God willing for many more years to come. This unique concert series supports the strategic approach to finding a cure for cancer by bringing to the forefront the brilliant minds of researchers and physicians all working toward the same common goal, a cure,” said Troy. “The support of the San Diego community celebrating survivors and honoring our loved ones we have a lost to this terrible epidemic through art continues to bring healing and support to our beloved city. Please consider supporting Curebound this year and marking your calendars for next year as we put San Diego on the map, together.”

For tickets or more information, visit curebound.org/concert-for-cures

