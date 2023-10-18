Del Mar Village Association announces holiday happenings in Del Mar

Holiday tree lighting last year at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar.

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) recently announced a lineup of festive offerings in the Village this holiday season:

Help Make Del Mar Sparkle

After 15-plus years, DMVA seeks community support to replace the old holiday tree with a modern, durable one. Your donation will help cover the tree lights, ornaments, installation, upkeep, and storage, preserving the beloved tradition and making the village shine brighter this season. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/holidaytree.

Holiday with a View at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join Viewpoint Brewing Co. and the Del Mar Village Association to enjoy a delicious meal and good beer while giving back to DMVA to help support the purchase of a brand-new holiday tree and other DMVA events and initiatives. Viewpoint generously donates 10% of the day’s sales back to DMVA. Keep an eye out for special entrees and a new menu. Visit www.viewpointbrewingco.com for reservations. 2201 San Dieguito Dr., Suite D.

Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 18. A mischievous young snowman has left the North Pole searching for sandy beaches and salty sea air. Find him in Del Mar Village shops, post to social media, and be entered to win fun prizes. See @visitdelmarvillage on Instagram for details and contest rules.

Free holiday parking

Dates and times below:

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the city includes complimentary downtown parking where holiday bags are posted during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 25. Use your Del Mar Village Dollars and get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local, independent business owners and enjoying discounts, gifts with purchases, and so much more.

Del Mar Village Dollars

Dine and shop in Del Mar Village this holiday season. Give the gift of Del Mar Village with an eGiftcard to over 53 local businesses by purchasing Del Mar Village Dollars.

Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sip and savor the season’s flavors at the Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip.

Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from the award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music, and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/winter-taste-and-sip for more information and to purchase tickets.

North Pole by the Sea

Sunday, Dec. 3

Get into the holiday spirit in Del Mar Village! Enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout Del Mar Village:

Photos with Santa, 1-5 p.m.

Carolers and Characters, 1-5 p.m.

Hot Chocolate and Drinks, 4-6 p.m.

Holiday Tree Lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar, 1-5 p.m.

Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/north-pole-by-the-sea for more information about activities and to register for Santa photos.