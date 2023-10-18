Falcon Fest takes flight: Upcoming Torrey Pines High School community event soars with live music, games, student demonstrations, and food trucks

Torrey Pines High School recently announced that it will hold the first-ever “Falcon Fest,” a community event that promises an unforgettable day of fun, food, and live entertainment. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon-3 p.m., as Falcon Fest takes flight, bringing the Torrey Pines High School community together for a day of celebration.

Falcon Fest invites families, students, and residents of the TPHS learning community.

Highlights of Falcon Fest 2023:

Live music: Get ready to groove to the beats of talented local bands and artists who will take the stage throughout the day. From indie rock to pop, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy. Headlining this year’s event will be TPHS students (current and future) from Rockademy, a local business that provides music lessons to budding rock stars. The TPHS Jazz band and Dance Team will also perform.

Games and Activities: Falcon Fest is not just about music—it’s a day of family-friendly fun. Kids and adults can participate in various games and activities, including carnival games, a dunk tank, inflatables, and much more. Student organizations will host demonstrations, providing a preview for future Falcons.

Food Trucks: Local favorites such as Rudy’s, Ranch 45, and Nico’s will be on hand to provide culinary delights for festival-goers. Student groups will also host a bake sale.

Community Spirit: Falcon Fest is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the strong sense of community that defines Torrey Pines High School and the surrounding area. This event brings together students, families, and residents to enjoy a day of togetherness and shared experiences.

Torrey Pines High School is located at 3710 Del Mar Heights Rd., Carmel Valley, 92130.

Admission to Falcon Fest is free. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Torrey Pines High School programs and initiatives.

Falcon Fest is made possible by the dedication and hard work of volunteers, staff, students, sponsors, and the Torrey Pines High School Foundation.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of Falcon Fest 2023. Follow it on Instagram (@torreypineshighfoundation) for updates and announcements leading up to the event.

For sponsorship opportunities, or further information, contact Joe Austin at (619) 581-9644 or director@tphsfoundation.org.