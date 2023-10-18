Oct. 19 issue: Local and regional events

Khloe Santiago and Isabella Santiago at the Hernandez and Gonzalez family altar at last year’s Solana Beach Día de los Muertos event.

Día de los Muertos community gathering

The city of Solana Beach and the La Colonia Community Foundation present the annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) community event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave. Entertainment includes Ballet Folklórico Grupo Jaliciense, Classic Car Show by Viejitos Car Club, musical performances by Santana Soul, Smooth Groove band and Mariachi Del Mar. There will be Mexican food and vendors selling gifts and crafts along with piñatas for the kids, a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, a dog costume contest, a face mask contest and free kids activities, such as crafts and a scavenger hunt. This year’s celebration is a tribute to the Pachuco era. The highlight will be more than 40 altars honoring the memories of family and friends who have died. The blessing of the altars by the Aztec Dancers Danza Coatlique Ceminitzli begins at 9:30 a.m. Visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

Friends of the Carmel Valley Library to present chamber music concert

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library presents an evening of chamber music. Trio Aquarelle, named after the work scored for piano, flute, and cello by French flutist/composer Paul Taffanel, programs the said work and two others, a trio by 19th-century woman pianist/composer Louise Farrenc, and one by living American composer Jake Heggie. Pianist Cho Hyun Park, cellist Daniel Grab, and flutist Elena Yarritu, each a virtuoso on their instruments, bring a high-voltage yet elegant energy to the genre of the classical trio.

The program will last one hour. Admission is free. Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated. Programs brought to the community by the Carmel Valley Friends of the Library are made possible by the generous financial contributions of the community. To find out more about the concert series, visit www.carmelvalleylibrary.org/friends_music.php. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley 92130.

Kid and dog-friendly book party

A Sunday Funday Kid & Dog Friendly Book Party is from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the author booth at Carruth Cellars, 118 S. Cedros Ave. The free event features local author Samantha Childs’ award-winning children’s book “Henri and the Magnificent Snort” and a costume contest for pups. There will be free bookmarks, coloring and activity sheets while supplies last. For questions, email sealavenderpublishing@gmail.com.

Del Mar Rose Society speaker to discuss ‘The Art of the Arrangement’

Del Mar Rose Society will host Master Rosarian Frank Brines, who will demonstrate award winning flower arranging techniques, on Thursday Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or delmarrosesociety.org for more information.

Registration open for 2023 Del Mar Climate Change Symposium

“The Coalition for Adapting to Climate Change In Del Mar” is holding the 2023 Del Mar Climate Change Symposium, “Adapting to Climate Change in Del Mar: Protecting Your Property and Our Community.” The free event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Del Mar Town Hall (1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014).

This event is made possible by a grant from the Del Mar Foundation. Engaging and well-known speakers are being brought in to offer insights into the changes happening today, as well as those that have been forecast for the future.

Visit www.delmarclimate.org to learn more about the event and to register to attend. Space is limited so be sure to register.

‘STOP the War on Children’ rally to be held Oct. 21 at park

Local groups such as Taxpayer’s Oversight for Parents and Students of San Dieguito Union High School District (TOPS of SDUHSD), Carlsbad Citizens for Community Oversight (C2O), Asian American Parent Alliance San Diego, So. Cal Parent Coalition, along with numerous state and national organizations will hold a ‘STOP the War on Children’ rally Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at a park in San Diego (specific location to be disclosed to registered attendees prior to event). Families are welcome to attend the event.

The event is being held because “Taxpayers and families are fed up with California laws allowing indoctrination, exploitation and sexualization of children in public schools by removing parents, guardians and school board rights.”

Register for free at www.mom-army.com

Carmel Valley Democratic Club welcomes Carol Kim, business manager of San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council

The Carmel Valley Democratic Club will welcome Labor superstar Carol Kim, business manager of San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council who represents over 30,000 workers. The meeting will be held at the Carmel Valley Library Community Room and online via Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Lauren Macdonald, president of the Carmel Valley Democratic Club wrote, “2023 has been an incredible year for the Labor Movement. Strikes and potential strikes by writers, actors, auto workers, UPS drivers, and Starbucks’ workers have led the headlines and delivered great contracts for many workers. Carol will give us an introduction to the labor movement and why as a Democratic Club with few union members we should care about unions and the wider labor movement.”

Both in person or Zoom attendees should register at the Carmel Valley Democratic Club website: cvdemclub.org.

Sounds & Sips features San Diego Symphony

One Paseo puts on a Sounds & Sips event features the San Diego Symphony from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 on the lawn behind Harland Brewing. Enjoy a 90-minute performance with a 15-minute intermission near eateries. Admission is free. Visit onepaseo.com.

Birdies & Bunkers golf tournament

The Birdies & Bunkers Rear Admiral Brown Memorial Classic Golf Tournament kicks off with registration and lunch at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 with shotgun start at noon at The Farms Golf Club, 8500 St. Andrews Road. Proceeds support the Rosie Network’s Service2CEO program, which supports military spouses, veterans and transitioning service members looking to launch or grow a business. Visit therosienetwork.org.

Square dancing: Oktoberfest fun for entire family

Sandpipers Square Dance Club will hold an Oktoberfest event for all on Oct. 28. A fun introduction to square dancing. Serving brats, bun, sauerkraut and pickles at 5:15 p.m.

A family-friendly community dance from 6-7 p.m. A caller teaches Modern Western Square Dancing to cheerful music. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

Location is Woman’s Club of Carlsbad, 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, 92008. Donation: adults $10, children 10 and up free. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information, visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

Village Church event to provide Trunk or Treat fun

Everyone is welcome to a free family event on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Kids will enjoy games and crafts as they learn about how sweet the love of Jesus is. It’s all part of Trunk or Treat where kids can enjoy candy, crafts, snacks and games from several decorated cars parked next to the church playground at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Most of the car trunks will be decorated in Bible themes. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. Visit VillageChurch.org/trunk-or-treat for more information or contact Michelle Yuen at michelley@villagechurch.org.

Country Friends nonprofit serves up Pickleball Tourney

The Country Friends nonprofit is hosting a Pickleball Tournament on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club. Open to seasoned players or those new to the game, the tournament promises to be a fun and competitive event for all skill levels. Spectators and participants can enjoy live music, shopping, food, drinks and a chance to win opportunity prizes. The event includes an exhibition with pickleball pros at 5 p.m. Registration for the event will close on Friday, Oct. 27. Every participant’s registration fee will go towards supporting The Country Friends chosen charities for 2024. Go to thecountryfriends.org

Staged reading of Rocket City at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents a staged reading of “Rocket City,” a captivating dramatic comedy by the renowned playwright Mark Saltzman. The event will be held Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by David Ellenstein.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey to the heart of the American South, where secrets, vibrant characters, and iconic Southern songs converge to tell a remarkable story of American history. A thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of human nature. With sensitivity and humor, it delves into the moral dilemmas of idealism vs. practicality, revenge vs. forgiveness.

Join the event for the reading and a talkback with the playwright to follow. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “The Magic of Romance”

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “The Magic of Romance,” a concert of romantic classics, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance features soloist Peter Clarke, co-concert master of the La Jolla Symphony, performing the much-loved Violin Concerto in E Minor by Felix Mendelssohn. The concert also includes Overture from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Glazunov’s Symphony No. 5. The orchestra was founded in 1947 and is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $15 general, $12 seniors/students/military, free for children 18 and under. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

SD International Film Festival

The 2023 San Diego International Film Festival is Wednesday through Sunday Oct. 22 at the AMC UTC 14 at Westfield UTC.

The festival features independent films that raise awareness and bring understanding and community to the diverse world we live in. Visit sdfilmfest.com.

Historical downtown Encinitas Walking Tour

A historical downtown Encinitas Walking Tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered to all on Saturday, Oct. 21. Suggested donation of $5 per adult. Children and dogs are free.

Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse located at 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas. There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Dogs are always welcome.

Fall Home/Garden Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Now in its 33rd year, the Fall Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 21-22 for a two-day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

Free admission. Show hours: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ returning to the Old Globe

The Old Globe recently announced the full cast and creative team for its 26th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe’s Hair, The Merry Wives of Windsor) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch. The production will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 31, with the opening on Sunday, Nov. 12 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Par.

Outdoor safety training session

Whether you are an avid hiker, nature enthusiast, or a casual trail-goer, knowing how to stay safe in the wilderness is crucial. Join the San Dieguito River Park, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, and presenter David Shorey from Kit Fox Outfitters for an essential outdoor safety training session on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Escondido Library. Shorey, a certified Wilderness First Responder and Wilderness First Aid Instructor, will teach the basics of what you need to have an enjoyable time outdoors. Review some basic tools and get an overview of how to prepare for the various environments you have the potential to face while exploring San Diego County. Bring your questions and a readiness to enhance your outdoor adventure skills. For event details and questions contact Interpretive Ranger at calei@sdrp.org. Escondido Library is located at 239 S. Kalmia St., Escondido.

Sinister Trails, Encinitas

Monsters, zombies and other scary entities lurk throughout this indoor-outdoor trail. “Our goal is to horrify your spirit and soul,” organizers state on the event’s website. Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 31. 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Wayne’s World Pumpkin Patch, 3615 Manchester Ave., Encinitas. sinistertrails.com — Linda McIntosh, U-T

Halloween events

CARMEL VALLEY

Family trick-or-treating: Kids can put on their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 during the Halloween Spooktacular event at participating shops in the Piazza Carmel shopping center, 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive. There will be a craft activity area in the open-air shopping center with buckets for kids to decorate for trick-or-treating. Bring camera to take pictures with FrankenStiltree. Admission is free. Visit piazza-carmel.com.

Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza: Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s outdoor Halloween gathering starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5300 Grand Del Mar Court. Kids can enjoy a number of Halloween-themed stations ranging from the friendly Witch in Candyland to experiments in the Mad Scientist’s lab. There will be “spine-chilling adventure” and a “world of enchantment” for the entire family. General admission is $50 for adults and $25 for children plus tax and gratuity. Visit granddelmar.com/halloween.

Trunk or Treat with the San Diego Police

Celebrate Halloween with local San Diego Police Department Northwestern Division officers on Monday, Oct. 30. The SDPD and the San Diego City Parks and Recreation Department will host an event at the station on El Camino Real from 4-7 p.m. with a jumpy, hotdogs and nachos, crafts and officers on hand to give out candy. The event is sponsored locally by Target and 7-11.

The station is located at 12592 El Camino Real.

Halloween at the PHR Village

On Sunday, Oct. 29 the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a Halloween festivities from 3-6 p.m. The day will include

trick-or-teating with the village tenants, live Music in the Village Square and complimentary photos for all the kids and families. 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.

Watch ‘Coco’ under the stars at One Paseo

Join One Paseo on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a special Fall Moonlight Cinema evening featuring “Coco” on the lawn behind Harland Brewing. Enjoy a night under the stars with friends and family accompanied by special treats like kettle corn and a pumpkin patch photo opportunity. Bring your blankets and chairs. This event is free and open to the public. 3720 Paseo Place.

Grace Point Church hosts Trunk or Treat

On Friday, Oct. 27 Carmel Valley’s Grace Point Church will host Trunk or Treat and fall costume party event from 7 to 8:20 p.m. About 60 cars are expected to participate in the trunk or treat on the couch campus at 13340 Hayford Way.

Halloween with Hulabaloo

Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host a concert with kids’ favorite Hulabaloo on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free and fun sing-along, morning jam session will be held in the upper plaza between Panini Kabob Grill and Cinépolis. 12925 El Camino Real.

DEL MAR

Pumpkin Station: Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, a Ferris wheel, a train jump, a petting zoo and a play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds: The Scream Zone is back select nights Oct. 5-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a haunted hayride, Stars of the Silver “Scream” and Labyrinth Manor. New this year is Midway Madness, an immersive Halloween-themed carnival midway, with food vendors, spirited beverages and games. Advance online purchase of tickets is recommended because there is a nightly capacity limit. Tickets are $32.99 to $47.99. Scream Zone $5 off coupons are available at Goodwill Stores, while supplies last. Visit thescreamzone.com.

SOLANA BEACH

Halloween Carnival: The 66th annual event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria. Highlights include games, pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bounce activities and performances for children, along with food from local restaurants and treats. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation. Visit sbsd.k12.ca.us/domain/9.

Solana Beach shopping centers offer trick-or-treating

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m., Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will team up for Halloween celebrations with music, balloons and treat bags. Free treat bags will be handed out at Kahoots in Town Centre and at U.S. Bank or Mission Fed Credit Union in the Plaza. KYXY 96.5 will be doing a radio appearance and a Hallaboo concert will be held at 4 p.m. near Vons and Pizza Nova. Bring a can of food to support the San Diego Food Bank. 663-689 and 905-993 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

RANCHO SANTA FE

Howl-O-Ween festival: Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21, 28 and 29 , with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory. Cost is $13.75 for kids ages 2-17; $7 for adults older than 18. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest.

Family Trunk-or-Treat: The Village Church hosts a family-friendly Halloween event featuring decorated cars that have trunks full of candy for trick-or-treaters along with games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church’s upper parking lot and playground, 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. Visit villagechurch.org.

ENCINITAS

Haunted Ghost Town: Ovation Theatre and the Heritage Ranch present Haunted Ghost Town, which will transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era and the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30 at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The ghost town tour features storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush, and bone-chilling performances by professionally trained actors in period costumes. Less scary experiences for children are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations for ages 12 and older from 7 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $22; $12 for children ages 10 and younger. Tickets are at events.com/r/en_US/tickets/the-haunted-ghost-town-encinitas-october-891167.

Trick-or-treating downtown: The free 24th annual Safe Trick or Treat will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Many downtown businesses will have goodies for kids. Costumed trick-or-treaters can stroll South Coast Highway 101, from Encinitas Boulevard to K Street. There will be Halloween-themed activities and games for kids in The Lumberyard Courtyard and dancing to live music of Bucket Ruckus on the courtyard stage. Visit encinitas101.com.

Spooky boo-tanical costume parade: The San Diego Botanic Garden holds a Fall Festival Family Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 with a “spooky boo-tanical costume parade,” along with fall crafts, music from Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters and a chance to plant your own ghost succulent. Visitors receive a mini pumpkin to decorate. A display of pumpkins will be in the Hamilton Children’s Garden from Oct. 12 through November. Visit sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/fall-festival.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘The Sound of Music’

San Diego Junior Theatre kicks off its 76th season with a return of the beloved classic “The Sound of Music!” which runs Oct. 27-Nov. 12.

Once again, The Sound of Music will enchant Junior Theatre audiences with its timeless story and captivating melodies. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, the audience follows the journey of Maria, a spirited young woman with a passion for music, who is sent as a governess to the seven von Trapp children. Through her challenges with this broken family, Maria discovers the transformative power of love and music in the face of adversity.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for The Sound of Music will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. For optimal seating, members of the deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

San Diego Automotive to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for kids and families

The San Diego Automotive Museum will host its third annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids and families will enjoy discovering spooky sweets at they “trunk or treat” from the classic and exotic cars on the exhibit floor. Costumes are encouraged. Admission will be free for children under 12 years old and parents of children in costumes.

In addition, the Balboa Park Halloween Family Day will be happening across the Palisades Plaza from 11 a.m.-2 p,m.

The San Diego Automotive Museum invites all for a day of fun for the whole family. Check out its exciting new exhibits including, “Bootleggers: A Trip Down Whiskey Road” which explores the relationship between moonshine running and the origins of NASCAR.

The San Diego Automotive Museum is located at 2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101. Visit visit www.sdautomuseum.org for more information.

New York City Ballet principal dancer brings her new show to San Diego

Tiler Peck, the award-winning principal dancer of New York City Ballet, will bring her new show, “Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends,” to San Diego for its local premiere at the Civic Theatre downtown for one night only on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. The show is presented by La Jolla Music Society.

In this exciting show Peck embraces the role of director, turning up the heat with innovative, handpicked repertoire performed by some of today’s most exciting dance talent, including fellow NYCB dancers and the reigning diva of tap dance Michelle Dorrance.

The virtuosic program includes Thousandth Orange, set to live music composed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw; an electric pas de deux choreographed by Alonzo King; and a dynamic finale reflecting Peck’s creative partnership with choreographer William Forsythe, set to music by James Blake.

For more information and tickets go to theconrad.org/events/tiler-peck-friends

