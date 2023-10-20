Book Talk with Del Mar’s Linda Chisari to be held virtually Oct. 26

Del Mar resident Linda Chisari will discuss her recently-published memoir at a remote meeting moderated by Del Mar City Council member Dwight Worden at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Cover art by Jessa Chisari

(Courtesy of DMCC)

The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar Library’s Book Talk groups. Registration is required. DMCC has a limited number of complimentary copies to distribute to 92014 residents; a $20 donation to the Del Mar Rental Assistance Fund is suggested.

In The Magic of Music, Chisari discusses how she was given her first piano as a Christmas present just before her fourth birthday, and she reminisces about the magic and joy that the piano and singing have provided her for 81 years. Now, hearing loss has begun to take away the highest tones and threatens to one day take away many more precious sounds, leaving only the firmly embedded memories described in the memoir.

Chisari grew up on the East Coast, attended Mount Holyoke College, and graduated with a BS and RN from Columbia University. After practicing pediatric nursing for several years, she and her husband relocated to Del Mar in 1973. Chisari gave piano lessons to young children for 10 years while returning to Mesa College to study ornamental horticulture and landscape design. In 1981, she began a 35-year career as a landscape designer. She subsequently designed more than 800 residential and commercial landscapes in San Diego County, including more than 150 in Del Mar. Chisari has been a member of the Del Mar Garden Club and the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee for many years. She has led and accompanied DMCC’s ‘Singing Together‘ program since 2003.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. DMCC plans many activities to keep older adults engaged, including cultural discussions like Page Turners Book Talks.

Those interested in attending the discussion will find the registration link at www.dmcc.cc/calendar, or call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance.