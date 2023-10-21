Treat yourself: A list of local Halloween happenings

Trunk or Treat with the San Diego Police

Celebrate Halloween with local San Diego Police Department Northwestern Division officers on Monday, Oct. 30. The SDPD and the San Diego City Parks and Recreation Department will host an event at the station on El Camino Real from 4-7 p.m. with a jumpy, hotdogs and nachos, crafts and officers on hand to give out candy. The event is sponsored locally by Target and 7-11.

The station is located at 12592 El Camino Real.

Library Halloween storytimes

The Carmel Valley Library is hosting a Halloween storytime and costume parade on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. Come for Halloween stories and trick-or-treat stations set up around the library. 3919 Townsgate Drive.

The Del Mar Library will also have a short and sweet costume parade before an hour of storytelling at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25. The activity is geared for toddlers ages five and under. The storytime will also include a book giveaway. 1309 Camino Del Mar.

A family enjoys Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Walter Wilson Studios)

Halloween at the PHR Village

On Sunday, Oct. 29 the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a Halloween festivities from 3-6 p.m. The day will include trick-or-teating with participating village tenants, live music in the Village Square and complimentary photos by Celeste Barbier for all the kids and families. 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.

Watch ‘Coco’ under the stars at One Paseo

Join One Paseo on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a special Fall Moonlight Cinema evening featuring “Coco” on the lawn behind Harland Brewing. Enjoy a night under the stars with friends and family accompanied by special treats like kettle corn and a pumpkin patch photo opportunity. Bring your blankets and chairs. This event is free and open to the public. 3720 Paseo Place.

Solana Beach shopping centers offer trick or treating

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m., Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will team up for Halloween celebrations with music, balloons and treat bags. Free treat bags will be handed out at Kahoots in Town Centre and at U.S. Bank or Mission Fed Credit Union in the Plaza. KYXY 96.5 will be doing a radio appearance and a Hallaboo concert will be held at 4 p.m. near Vons and Pizza Nova. Bring a can of food to support the San Diego Food Bank. 663-689 and 905-993 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

Grace Point Church hosts Trunk or Treat

On Friday, Oct. 27 Carmel Valley’s Grace Point Church will host Trunk or Treat and fall costume party event from 7 to 8:20 p.m. About 60 cars are expected to participate in the trunk or treat on the couch campus at 13340 Hayford Way.

Halloween with Hulabaloo

Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host a concert with kids favorite Hulabaloo on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free and fun sing-along, morning jam session will be held in the upper plaza between Panini Kabob Grill and Cinépolis. 12925 El Camino Real.

Del Mar Pumpkin Station

Del Mar Pumpkin Station is a Halloween destination for kids and families with a pumpkin patch, giant slides, petting zoo, antique carousel and rides every day through Oct 31. The station is open Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., staying open on Friday and Saturday to 8 p.m. 15555 Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar.

Solana Vista and Skyline Halloween Carnival

Running uninterrupted for 66 years, the Solana Vista/Skyline Elementary Schools’ Halloween Carnival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The carnival at Solana Vista will feature games, activities, performances, pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bounces and inflatables as well as food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged. The event is open to the entire community.

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation and provide essential funding for STREAM technology, art and supplemental physical education Discovery Lab classes at both Solana Vista and Skyline Schools. 780 Santa Victoria.