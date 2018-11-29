Sprouts Farmers Markets sow seeds of change for youth in the San Dieguito community

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito received a $10,000 grant from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation in support of the Center for a Healthy Lifestyle program.

The Center for a Healthy Lifestyle has two locations, a half-acre farm and teaching kitchen at the Griset Clubhouse in Encinitas and a garden and teaching kitchen at the Harper Clubhouse in Solana Beach. These locations engage children and teens in organic gardening, nutrition, STEM workshops, and hands-on cooking instruction.

To further their impact, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation organized a national volunteer day with 2018 grant recipients. On Nov. 3, employees from Sprouts Farmers Market participated in 28 volunteer activities across the nation during the Sprouts Day of Service. Nearly 400 Sprouts team members and their families donated upwards of 1,600 hours of volunteer time in a single day. Close to 20 employees from Sprouts Farmers Market locations in San Diego County volunteered at the Center for a Healthy Lifestyle, assisting with gardening and kitchen maintenance. Volunteers cleared over 70 bags of green waste and reorganized the kitchen in time for fall camps.

“We’re incredibly proud of the turnout we had for our first Day of Service,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director, Lyndsey Waugh. “The gardens we built and the projects we completed will have a very real and lasting impact on hundreds of lives.”