Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club presents $8,755 check to support Reality Changers’ work

Reality Changers representative Jacqueline Guan recently attended a Friday morning meeting of the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club to thank the club for its recent $8,755 donation and long-term support.

For many years, Reality Changers has been a “Major Beneficiary” of DMSB Rotary’s annual bocce fundraisers because of its success in changing countless lives of underserved students for the better through its many after-school and weekend programs.

Reality Changers is a homegrown organization that started 18 years ago. It serves nearly 1,000 students every year through its main San Diego facility and its branch in Solana Beach.

Reality Changers’ staff and volunteers provide a supportive, resource-rich, and nurturing environment with the objective of helping students improve their grades, believe in themselves, find scholarships, and have the knowledge and motivation to get into, and graduate from, college. Reality Changers also provides life skills and leadership training that will benefit the students and the many others they touch.

Susan Hennenfent, a Reality Changers tutor and DMSB Rotary past president, recently heard it said that Reality Changers is there for the students; Reality Changers’ staff and volunteers have the students back. The students can come to them with any concerns, needs, etc., and it isn’t a bother. This is why they do what they do.