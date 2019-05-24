Holes for Heroes military appreciation golf event to be held Aug. 2

The San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary Foundation will present its 14th Annual Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament and Military Appreciation event on Friday, Aug. 2, starting at 10 a.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club: 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, Calif. 92075. Holes for Heroes has raised over $1.35 million since 2006 to honor, celebrate and support the men and women of the military who made the commitment of Service Above Self.

“Our Rotary Club Foundation has a long tradition of supporting organizations that allow healing and hope for our wounded warriors and their families and veterans in the local San Diego community,” said Tom Fitch, president of San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary.

One-hundred percent of net funds raised from the event directly benefit local military charities including: Armed Services YMCA, Freedom Dogs, Honor Flight, One More Wave Surf Corporation, Operation BIGS, USO, Pegasus Rising, Veterans Village, Angels of America’s Fallen, STEP and other community service organizations.

Holes for Heroes provides a unique opportunity to spend a day on the links and dining with the troops that defend this country. Veterans and their family members and friends join with the event for a fun, relaxing day in the sun filled with golf and use of the lovely Lomas Santa Fe Country Club grounds, including the pool, gym, tennis and spa facilities. This fantastic day concludes with a Reception/Recognition Dinner with over 200 in attendance honoring the military participants, their families and World War II veterans.

Be the shining beacon in the life of a wounded veteran. Generous sponsors and donors gain recognition and also help to give hope to the military and families that are supported. Sponsorship opportunities are available and player spots are $275. Please visit www.holesforheroes.org, register as a sponsor, participant/attendee or call 858-381-0853.

Event and registration details:

The 14th Annual Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament and Military Appreciation event will be held Friday, Aug. 2. 10 a.m. golf registration begins, tee off at 11:30 a.m., reception 4 p.m., dinner 6-8 p.m. Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach, Calif. 92075.