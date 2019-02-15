Del Mar Kiwanis Club supports ‘Celebration of Champions’

Del Mar Kiwanis Club presented a check in the sum of $3,000 to Marjo Miller who represents the La Playa Foundation. Her foundation supports the Rady Children’s Hospital Peckham Wing for children with cancer and diseases of the blood The donated funds will be used for their Celebration of Champions springtime function in which, patients and families are honored for their fight against their disease.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club raised the donated funds at the annual Day at the Races outing in August 2018. Del Mar Kiwanis Club is a member of Kiwanis Division #37, which is, a member of Kiwanis International. The club always welcomes new members or those who might be interested in helping children. Anyone who would like more information should contact Steve Gardell (858-864-8586) or Chuck Phillips (858-354-6535) and leave a message.