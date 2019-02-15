Check presentation held for The Red Nose Run beneficiaries

Diners at Del Mar’s Poseidon Restaurant on Feb. 7 could feel the enthusiasm and warm camaraderie of the members of the ”Low and Slow Running Club of Del Mar.” It was the club’s annual presentation of checks to two exceptional local 501 c 3 charities, The Semper Fi Fund and Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

“The Red Nose Run holiday event held every December is a way for the community to join together to support two great charities. Not only is it a lot of fun but a Christmas charity event for all ages on the beach in December is pretty special” said Marcia Campagna.

When asked how he felt about the The Red Nose Run this past December, Volunteer Race Director and Del Mar resident Anthony Valentino was elated. “This year we doubled the number of participants from past years. Many more families on all athletic and non-athletic levels attended dressed in holiday gear (dogs too!). We are thrilled with the increasing response of our community. Much of our success is due to the generosity of the Ranglas family and their staff at The Poseidon restaurant, our dedicated lifeguards and the loyal support of our generous local merchants and sponsors.”

Tracy White, events and development manager, explained that Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged children and young people with physical deformities caused by birth defects, abuse or disease through the gift of Fresh Start. The Carlsbad-based organization has a partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital where teams of volunteer surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and dentist come together six times a year to provide surgeries to these youth at no charge.

The Semper Fi Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically-ill and catastrophically-injured members of the US Armed forces and their families. Case managers from the fund work one-on-one with the service members and veterans to understand and support the needs now and throughout their lifetimes. Vanessa Keane, Semper Fi Fund senior manager community outreach and events representative, added “The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups.”

VP Sales and Marketing Director Tasha Manzano of Del Mar’s Windermere Homes and Estates was excited about her first experience with The Red Nose Run. “We are proud so many of our agents participated in this charity event. We appreciated being given the opportunity to provide our office in Del Mar as The Red Nose Run organizers’ meeting place in 2018 and look forward to hosting again this year. Contributing in a meaningful way to our community is a key value for all of us at Windermere Homes and Estates.” For more information, visit TheRedNoseRun.com. — News release

Pictured at the event in the photo above are:

Front row: (l-r, starting with woman wearing a red jacket) Laura Castellvi, Semper Fi Fund; Al Bernotas, founder of The Del Mar Low and Slow Running Club; Vanessa Keane, Semper Fi Fund; Sandy Hendren (holding check). Semper Fi Fund; Tommy Ranglas, owner of the Poseidon Restaurant; Tracy White, Fresh Start Surgical Supplies; Mary Beth McCabe , Monica Valentino, Raini Gordy, Tawnie Vargas, Oakwood Escrow.