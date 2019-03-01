Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents check to Casa de Amistad

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents a $3,000 check to Casa de Amistad (l-r): Charlotte Jones, DMSB Rotary Community Service chair; Nicole Mione-Green, executive director, Casa de Amistad; and Charles Foster, past president of DMSB Rotary. Courtesy

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club recently presented a $3,000 check to Casa de Amistad in DMSB Rotary’s continuing support of Casa’s many educational and character development programs for underserved children, teens and families in coastal North County San Diego.

As an independent nonprofit organization based in facilities provided by the Solana Beach Presbyterian church, Casa de Amistad’s cornerstone “Study Companions Program” provides educational mentoring designed to improve the academic achievement of children in grades K-12. Other, more targeted programs include Casa’s Pre-K Enrichment Program for four- and five-year-old children, its STEM-focused DREAMS + Tech program, its Career Pathways workshops, a Summer Enrichment program, and others that support students and families.

Over the past two decades, teachers in participating school districts have seen improved grades among Casa students. Most recently, 100 percent of Casa’s 2018 graduating high school class have enrolled in post-secondary education.

For more information about Casa de Amistad, go to www.casadeamistad.org. Volunteer mentors, tutors and college counselors are always needed.