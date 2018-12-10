Scientist.com provides support to award-winning STREAM Program

Scientist.com, the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced scientific research, recently announced that it has donated $5,000 to the Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF). The SBSF used the funds to support Skyline Elementary School’s newly-constructed STREAM, Technology and Art Discovery Labs.

“Scientist.com’s generous donation helped purchase project supplies for coding and robotics, educational engineering software, materials for tinkering carts and art supplies, which benefit all students enrolled at Skyline,” stated Patti Malmuth, executive director, SBSF. “The fact that Scientist.com is a science company founded and still based here in town makes the donation that much more relevant.”

The SBSF donates funds to the Solana Beach School District to help support STREAM Discovery Labs and physical education at district schools. Teacher and instructor salaries are also paid out of donations the Foundation receives from the local parent and business community.

“STREAM programs are incredibly important as they help our children gain a life-long love of learning,” stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, Scientist.com’s CEO and founder. “Skyline’s new STREAM lab helps students acquire critical thinking skills, a thirst for knowledge and a passion for science.”

Founded in Solana Beach in 2007, Scientist.com has grown into one of the country’s fastest-growing privately owned companies (it ranked #9 on Inc. magazine’s 2018 list and #2 on a list published earlier this year by the San Diego Business Journal). Visit scientist.com to learn more.