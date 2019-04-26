Seany Foundation raises $275,000 for children and families faced with cancer

On March 23, The Seany Foundation’s 11th Annual Everything is Possible Celebration raised $275,000 to support children and families faced with cancer.

The $275,000 raised will support The Seany Foundation’s programs that bring happiness and relief to children, siblings and family members struggling with cancer. The camps allow children to escape the burden of a “cancer kid” label and just have fun with other peers who understand what they are going through.

The Seany Foundation understands firsthand how financially taxing cancer treatment can be, on top of the emotional toll it takes on the entire family. It provides each of its life-enhancing experiences free of charge in order to alleviate this financial burden. Fundraisers like this Everything Is Possible Celebration make it possible for children and their family members to be surrounded by community and positive memories through their journey.

“Since our son was diagnosed with cancer, The Seany Foundation has been by our side,” says Jeff Bernstein. “We especially love that his siblings can attend a camp with other kids who understand what they’re going through. As a parent, we are grateful for the support each person at this organization has given us emotionally.”

At the event, The Seany Foundation awarded Phil Pace of Phil’s BBQ with the 2019 Community Service Award for his support of Seany’s Camp Reach for the Sky over the years.

“I see everyone that works with The Seany Foundation’s children and families as a hero,” Pace said. “I am humbled that they chose to recognize my support for the organization and thankful for those that came out to raise money to bring joy to even more families.”

For more information, visit www.theseanyfoundation.org --News release