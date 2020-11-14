Solana Beach Fund responds to needs during COVID with $30,000 in grants

The Solana Beach Fund at Coastal Community Foundation has made grants of $130,000 since its inception, according to a news release. Donations from local residents, businesses and friends are combined to support nonprofit organizations serving Solana Beach. A committee of engaged citizens select grantees in a competitive process. This year the committee turned their focus to COVID-19 pandemic needs.

(Courtesy)

Grants Committee Chair Nancy Giberson shared that, “Giving to the Solana Beach Fund is one of the most reliable ways Solana Beach members can express and act on their values. It is a way to support the community we call home!”

Grant awards totaling $30,000 were made for the following programs:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito for scholarships for full-day and afterschool care at La Colonia and Harper Teen Center

• California Western Community Law Project for free legal clinics for local residents at St. Leo’s Church and online

• Casa de Amistad for support for a K-12 tutoring program, including online needs during COVID

• La Colonia de Eden Gardens for computers and hotspots to be loaned to residents for training and educational needs

• North County Immigration and Citizenship Center to support immigrant families in need during COVID

• Produce Good for support for the Field to Fork initiative that collects unsold food at the Solana Beach Farmer’s Market to distribute this fresh produce to families in need

The mission of the Solana Beach Fund is to address local needs and build philanthropy to benefit Solana Beach today and through legacy gifts. For more information or to make a donation visit www.coastalfoundation.org or contact Laura Fleming at Laura@coastalfoundaiton.org or call 760-942-9245.