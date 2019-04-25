Event briefs: April 25

Expert panel on sleep to be held in Del Mar

The many aspects of sleep — how to get to sleep, why we can’t get to sleep—will be discussed by a distinguished panel of experts at a May 1 free forum, 3:30-5 p.m. (the first in a series about healthy aging) sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections in Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center.

The panelists will discuss the physical and psychological factors that contribute to poor sleep as well as tools, remedies, and therapeutic solutions to help achieve good sleep.

This is a DMCC program taking place at Town Hall and space is limited; please RSVP for this free presentation by calling (858) 792-7565 or emailing dmcc@dmcc.cc.

Del Mar Town Hall is located at 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket. A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Conner’s Cause for Children 7th annual boutique

Join Conner’s Cause for Children at its 7th annual boutique event on Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. The event features an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes, tasty tacos, magnificent margaritas and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. From finding a gift for mom to something festive to wear for Mother’s Day, graduation or summer vacation, celebrate spring and summer with the event’s on-point vendors offering a large selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. Register at www.connerscause.org

‘Brunch with Birds’

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind non-profit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual Brunch with the Birds on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This year Free Flight is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit organization.

The event will feature delicious food, refreshments, and the opportunity to learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. Free Flight’s mission is to maintain a sanctuary that shelters, nurtures and re-socializes parrots while educating the public to inspire a lasting concern for the well-being of exotic birds.

Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org

Queen Bee Market

The Queen Bee Market, featuring curated and handmade and vintage goods, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. The popular urban-style handmade market, described as “Etsy comes to life,” will feature nearly 100 hand-selected artisans, including local and regional crafters such as Chalk Couture, a chalk-centric line of DIY home décor; and Blessed Little Bird, maker of customizable jewelry and trinkets.

This year, Queen Bee Market is also partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. There will be donation barrels at the market to collect non-perishable food items.

To learn more or donate to a virtual food drive, visit thequeenbeemarket.com.

Del Mar Community Connections Spring Tea

Community members are invited to wear their fanciest, favorite or craziest hat to the May 8, 2-4 p.m., annual Spring Tea sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Del Mar. Reservations for the free event may be made by calling 858-792-7565 or email dmcc@dmcc.cc.

“Entertainment will include skits performed by the Scripts in Ha ensemble, and pianist Lori Ritman. Door prizes will be offered and other surprise elements are planned,” noted Maryka Hoover, chair.

Del Mar Community Connections is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors.

The Country Friends Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Country Friends will hold its Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show Wednesday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to a luncheon and fashion show, the event will feature vendors, opportunity drawing prizes and more.

This year’s event will be held under a tent at the “Field of Dreams,” the club’s new outdoor lawn venue. Hospitality co-chairs are Erika Fetter and Becky LeBret.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org/events/

spring-luncheon/

The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club is located at 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

RSF ‘Mother’s Day Weekend Home & Garden Tour’

The RSF Garden Club and RSF Historical Society invite the community to attend “Architecture In Bloom,” a “Mother’s Day Weekend Home & Gardren Tour” to be held Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature open air trolleys to four private garden estates, food stands, arts & crafts marketplace, beer and wine, live music everywhere. The event will benefit nonprofits RSF Historical Society and RSF Garden Club.

For tickets and more information, visit .rsfgardenclub.org (858-756-1554) and rsfhs.org (858-756-9291).

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held April 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien Hall).

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair is a two-day event featuring an indoor expo with 150 companies and nonprofits that have products and services and things to do for kids. Kids can take a free train ride, play laser tag, take a swing in the batting cages, handle live animals, along with participating in other free activities. There is also an outdoor fair with rides like zip lines, walk on water bubbles, and jumpies. The Kids Expo is a non-profit event produced for kids.

Visit www.delmarfairgrounds.com and www.SanDiegoKidsExpo.com

36th annual Encinitas Street Fair

The Encinitas Street Fair will feature over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors, four entertainment stages, children’s rides, bike valets and a beer garden. This family- and dog-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 on South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street. There is no parking on Highway 101 from D to J Street on that Saturday and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available at Moonlight Beach Parking Lot (401 C St.), City Hall (505 South Vulcan Ave.) and Pacific View Elementary School (600 3rd St., requested donation). For more information, call (760) 943-1950 or visit encinitas101.com

Mainly Mozart concert in RSF

Mainly Mozart Festival presents “Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music” Sunday, April 28, 5-7 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe).

The event offers works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff. Featuring pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O’Riley.

This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2JOvHMK or mainlymozart.org

USO Gala

USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, will receive the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, will receive the Patriot Award.

For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019.

Music festival and run

The world’s first running music festival, Night Nation Run, is coming to San Diego on Saturday, May 11 with gates opening at 5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Runners will experience a night where music festival meets fun run featuring a music-filled course of live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, and neon and black lights. A portion of proceeds from Night Nation Run benefits Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), the groundbreaking initiative created to accelerate innovative cancer research.

Runners are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. for the pre-party to dance and get loose before the race begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.nightnationrun.com/san-diego.

Crest Canyon BioBlitz

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum and other volunteers will be cataloguing the biodiversity of the City of San Diego’s Crest Canyon Open Space Preserve as part of SDRVC’s annual volunteer BioBlitz, and the community is invited to join. The event is free and takes place 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28 at Crest Canyon Open Space Preserve, 2701 Racetrack View Drive, Del Mar. This year’s BioBlitz will be held in conjunction with the nationwide City Nature Challenge, which takes place Friday-Saturday, April 26-29, during which volunteers document biodiversity using the iNaturalist smartphone app. Training is provided. Free. All ages welcome with waiver. Register at sdrvccrestbioblitz.eventbrite.com. Contact Appelbaum at jonathan@sdrvc.org.

‘Pete Seeger@100! A Celebration of Song and Clean Water’

The Encinitas Library will celebrate folk singer songwriter and environmental activist Pete Seeger on what would have been his 100th birthday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This family-friendly event will include musical story time and sing-along, eco-empowerment stations, presentations, community art projects, giveaways and live music all day. A Celebration of Song and Clean Water is offered in partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego, Surfrider Foundation, San Dieguito River Conservancy and several other collaborating agencies. For more information, call the Encinitas Library at (760) 753-7376 or visit sdcl.org

Chocolate Festival at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Lecture: ‘Understanding How Medicare Works’

Learn the facts about Medicare in a free workshop for those who are turning 65 or retiring. The lecture will be held Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Branch Library Community Room, 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, CA 92130. Register at sharp.com/citywellness.

Economics forecasts and policy lecture

Former research economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University, Jonathan Wright, will discuss economics forecasts and economic policy at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. Cost is $50. Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students and alumni. For more information, call (858) 534-9710 or e-mail econroundtable@ucsd.edu and register at bit.ly/2VRJcwO

Foodies 4 Foster Kids

May is National Foster Care Month, so for all of May Promises2Kids is partnering with 24 local restaurants to raise funds for the approximately 3,000 foster children in San Diego County. Proceeds will raise funds for the foster children through Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. Participating restaurants include: 264 Fresco, Coasterra, Cupcakes a la Yola, Davanti Enoteca, Dixie Pops, En Fuego, Encontro North Park, Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, JoJo’s Creamery, La Cajita , Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, Mustangs and Burros at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, Pacifica Del Mar, Park & Rec, Red O, Richard Walker’s Pancake House, The Crack Shack, The Good Seed Food Company, The Grill at the Lodge at Torrey Pines, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, The Whet Noodle, Urban Plates, Waypoint Public, and Working Class. For more information and how much money from each restaurant participating aids foster children, visit promises2kids.org

Forest Bathing at the Botanic Garden

Participants in this lesson will learn about Shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing. This innovative programming is trending in gardens and nature reserves, and is intended to connect people to nature. The positive health effects of being and walking in a state of relaxation in a natural environment has undergone significant sciengtific testing and validation in Japan and Korea. The instructor will be Rhana Kozak. The lesson takes place 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Visit sdbgarden.org/classes.htm

Volunteers needed to take furry friends on hikes

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Helen Woodward Animal Center are looking for volunteers to take the Center’s dogs on hikes while their homes are being cleaned. The Furry Friends morning walks will take place once a month on the second Wednesday of each month in the early morning for an approximate one-hour walk. Time frame to be determined.

A tour of the Center and a training/orientation session will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Administration Building at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. To volunteer, fill out the application at bit.ly/2IzeOn3and to participate in the training/orientation, register at bit.ly/2XdXBDU Questions? Contact Trish Boaz, executive director of SDRVC at trish@sdrvc.org

Happy Tales

A new reading program offered by Rancho Coastal Humane Society invites children ranging from ages 6-12 to read to the adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits at the Humane Society. The program is designed to help the animals become more comfortable with children because there is no forced interaction. Children sit outside the kennel or cage and read quietly to the animals. The program also helps children sharpen their reading proficiency. Available times and dates are 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays April 26, May 24 and June 14. There is a one-time orientation required before a child can read to the animals. Cost is $5 per child. There is a limit of eight children per session. To register or for more information and requirements, visit rchumanesociety.org/reading-program/

Opening Reception: Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale

The 13th annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale will be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, July 8. Guests have the opportunity to view original Chinese Brush Paintings on display by members of the Lung Hsiang chapter of the American Artists of Chinese Brush Painting. Many of the pieces will be on sale, with a percentage of the proceeds going to support the San Diego Botanic Garden. Free with paid admission or membership. Visit sdbgarden.org/artshows.htm for more information

Cinco de Mayo event in Balboa Park

Building on the incredible success of last year’s inaugural event, the Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Balboa Park is expanding to bring even more Mexican-themed music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Set within both the historic Plaza de Panama and Spreckels Organ Pavilion, this year’s celebration once again features colorful horseback riders, traditional dance groups, a fashion show, strolling mariachis, hands-on activity booths for kids, authentic arts and crafts demonstrations by artisans from Mexico, food trucks, and a free concert event featuring Jarabe Mexicano.

For updates and full event details, visit www.balboaparkconservancy.org/cinco

31st Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s (SDAIHC) Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

This year is SDAIHC’s 40th Anniversary, which shares a story of strength and resilience within the local Native American population that will also be recognized at the 2019 Balboa Park Pow Wow.

Kumeyaay singers will open the event both days with their traditional Birds Songs. Gourd Dancing will follow and then the Grand Entry, which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry, clothing and a variety of other crafts and goods. Food vendors will also be selling a variety of delectable items, including fry bread and Indian tacos. SDAIHC invites community members of all ages and backgrounds to attend this free, family-friendly event.

For more information, visit www.balboaparkpowwow.com

International Films

 The San Diego International Rescue Committee’s International Documentary Film Series returns May 1, 8 and 15. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A with an expert on the film’s subject area. Tickets: $15 each, $35 series. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Schedule: bit.ly/2IOZwLm

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics brings San Diegans the comedic entertainment of Mark Christopher Lawrence, as he taps into his extensive list of comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage with them. The show is made up of talent from all over the country. with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. Featured comedians in addition to Lawrence are Shawn Rohlf, Robert G. Lee, Mike Kadir and Erik Rivera.

The comedy night takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $27, $3 discount for seniors, students, military and educators. 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour with $3 beers and free appetizers. This event is rated “R.” To contact the box office, call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org

It’s All About the Music

 Mainly Mozart presents “Two Pianos — Eight Hands!” by Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic and Christopher O’Riley performing the works of Mozart, Saint-Saens, Rachmaninoff and others, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $65. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

 Cantamore, a choral group of men and women of Korean descent, is recognized for delicate, yet powerful, performances. Their Spring Music Festival takes the stage, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets $20. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Staged Presence

 Award-winning playwright David Ives has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results that make up “All In The Timing,” on view with matinee and evening shows through May 5 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $46. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

 San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Seussical,” featuring performers, musicians and technicians, ages 8-18. The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small. See it 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays April 26-May 12 at the Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. juniortheatre.com

Artistic Viewpoints

 The upcoming “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of 12 of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting in small scale; no larger than six-by-six inches. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. On view through June 7. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com