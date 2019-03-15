Solana Beach resident Dawn Barry named Cool Woman by Girl Scouts San Diego

Dawn Barry Courtesy

Girl Scouts San Diego will honor Solana Beach resident Dawn Barry, during its Cool Women of 2019 luncheon and ceremony on Friday, March 29, noon-1:30 p.m. at the Kona Kai Resort. Proceeds from the 19th annual event will support programs that help girls use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones, and build resilience.

Barry is president and co-founder of LunaPBC, which manages LunaDNA, the first health and DNA research platform owned by its community of data donors. In exchange for sharing their health data, LunaDNA members receive shares of ownership in the platform. Barry chairs the board of the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter. Her two daughters are Girl Scouts.

She is one of five members of the Cool Women Class of 2019. The honorees were selected for the personal and professional achievements that make them consummate role models for girls.

“Girl Scouts is the best place for girls, wholly devoted to preparing them for a lifetime of leadership, from the wilderness to the boardroom,” said Girl Scouts San Diego CEO Carol M. Dedrich. “By shining a spotlight on these extraordinary Cool Women, we are inspiring today’s Girl Scouts to reach their own potential.”

Sandra Maas Courtesy

KUSI News Anchor Sandra Maas, a resident of Carmel Valley, will serve as emcee of the event. The award-winning journalist has been informing and entertaining San Diegans as a television and radio personality since 1990. She currently co-anchors KUSI’s top-rated weekday evening newscasts. Maas is also known for her past work at KFMB TV and radio, and STAR 94.1. Her reports on everything from the AIDS epidemic to cancer breakthroughs have been recognized nationally and broadcast around the world. Active in the community, Maas serves on several boards, and volunteers for a wide range of charitable organizations.

Girl Scouts San Diego will also present its 2019 Emerging Leader Girl Scouts. The 43 teens were selected for their potential and the outstanding achievements that are already making the world a better place. A morning session will provide them with an opportunity to hear about careers, education pathways, and overcoming challenges from a group of mentors, including Cool Women and other successful female executives and community leaders.

During the luncheon, Emerging Leaders Candace Dobias, Anna Ensberg, Alina Ho, Serena Ingram, and Destiny Wilcox will each introduce a Cool Women, using information gained during a one-on-one meeting with that honoree. Ensberg will introduce Barry.