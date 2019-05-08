'Queer Eye' designer puts spin on PHR Pardee Home models

Pardee Homes and celebrity designer Bobby Berk of the Netflix’s series “Queer Eye” recently collaborated to create the model interiors at the newly-opened neighborhood of Vista Santa Fe, located in the community of Pacific Highlands Ranch. It is the first time that Berk’s design firm has been introduced to the San Diego area.

Vista Santa Fe, a gated enclave of 44 homes, features spacious single and two-story floor plans ranging between 4,356 and 4,992 square feet. The three models offer four and five bedrooms and up to five-and-a-half bathrooms on spacious lots ranging between $1.7 and $3 million.

Bobby Berk's master bedroom design in Vista Santa Fe. Courtesy

“We’re truly honored to be the first developer in San Diego to feature the design-forward work of Bobby Berk, a public icon that has instilled creativity and inspiration across the nation,” said Pardee Homes San Diego Division President Jimmy Ayala. “Vista Santa Fe takes contemporary home design to the next level – and we can’t wait for homeowners to experience these unique, deluxe spaces.”

Berk’s designs featured at Vista Santa Fe include lavish fireplaces, marble kitchen countertops, lofty kitchen cabinets, walk-in pantries, prep kitchens and stacking doors that lead to outdoor living spaces and swimming pools with views of Pacific Highlands Ranch.

“When designing a home, we want to create an inviting space that is designed to not only look good, but feel good for the people that live there. Your home should be an extension of who you are and every part of it should be a space where families and guests can gather,” Berk said. “By incorporating modern, sophisticated yet timeless designs at Vista Santa Fe, we’ve made sure that every room radiates luxury and comfort, as any dream home should.”

Prospective Pacific Highlands Ranch homeowners can visit Pardee Homes’ newly-opened Design Studio to take a hands-on approach in designing their dream home and view and incorporate Berk’s stylish home designs.

