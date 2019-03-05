The people, pets, and wildlife served by the Rancho Coastal Humane Society were the beneficiaries when renowned fashion designer Zandra Rhodes hosted the first "Wiggles and Waggles" fashion show luncheon Feb. 26 at the Del Mar Country Club. Funds raised at the event benefit the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS). The models for Wiggles and Waggles included staff members, volunteers, and even a few pets from RCHS. The models had the opportunity to wear clothing created by Rhodes. Visit rchumanesociety.org.

