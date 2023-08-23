Concert and cuisine draw science supporters to ‘Symphony at Salk’
Photo gallery
The sun sets behind the iconic architecture of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla before the 27th annual “Symphony at Salk” dinner and concert Aug. 19. The evening featured a champagne reception, a gourmet meal and a show by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson and the San Diego Symphony. Proceeds of the $1,200-per-ticket event support the nonprofit Salk scientific research organization. (Vincent Andrunas)
A model depicts the 100,000-square-foot Joan and Irwin Jacobs Science and Technology Center to be built across from the Salk Institute. (Vincent Andrunas)
