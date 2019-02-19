Friends of the Powerhouse Valentine’s dinner/dance

The Friends of the Powerhouse hosted a Valentine’s dinner and dance Feb. 14 at Del Mar Powerhouse. The “Paella with Passion” event included cocktails, flamenco dancing, and dinner, followed by an auction and dancing.

The mission of Friends of the Powerhouse is to preserve historical and architecturally significant properties, promote social welfare, educate the public and protect the community and its landmarks in the beach area of Del Mar. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org