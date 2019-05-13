La Costa Canyon and Torrey Pines high schools hold inclusion track meet
The Adapted Physical educators of La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School have created a track team to integrate into the school’s track team. APE offers physically, mentally or emotionally challenged students an individualized physical experience to optimize motor and physical functioning. On April 24 LCC hosted the inclusion track meet against Torrey Pines High School.
