Local Rotary clubs gather for ‘7-Way’ meeting

A “7-Way” Rotary Club meeting was held Jan. 17 at the Hilton San Diego Del Mar.

This annual event brings together about 130 Rotarians from six clubs in the North County area (Rotary Club of Del Mar, Del Mar-Solana Beach, Encinitas, Encinitas Coastal, Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach Eco plus the Rotary E-Club of San Diego Global), including Rotary District officials.

The event featured entertainment by Amy Scruggs, a national recording artist, TV show host and public speaker. She is also a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club and the founder and president of a 501c3 foundation, “Voice For Heroes.”