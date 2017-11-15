Solana Beach hosts Veterans Day ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 jointly hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach.

The event featured a “Feathers from Heaven” doves release, Camp Pendleton Young Marines served as the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band performed patriotic songs. Also participating in the ceremony were city dignitaries and Randy Treadway, Commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker Sergeant Major Mark O’Loughlin addressed the community. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society conducted tours of the Historical Museum.