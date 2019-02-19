TPHS Music Department Winter Concert

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department held its Winter Concert Feb. 12-13 at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater, directed by Amy Gelb.

The concert featured performances by Orchestra, Jazz Band, Choir, Guitar, and Wind Ensemble. Orchestra performed An English Suite by Hubert Parry in five movements, and Concerto No. 1 in E Major, Op. 8 “Spring” by Antonio Vivaldi, featuring lovely solos by Jacey Yang (12) on violin and outstanding section lead on cello by Elliot Kim (12).

Jazz Band performed six tunes including a very challenging Joe Henderson piece, Recorda Me, with solos by freshman Sam Sheffield (bass), junior James Freedman (trumpet), and senior Daniel Ju (tenor sax). Isabella Russo (11) provided excellent vocals, and Nicole Pustilnik (10) soloed impressively on violin in the set.

The Guitar students performed using 49 brand new guitars, made possible by an anonymous donor and custom produced by Romero Creations. The performance was impressive, as many students had never played before this fall, tackling seven pieces in just a few months.

Chorus performed four songs, ranging from Mozart to Queen, ending with Bohemian Rhapsody, The vocal range on display was impressive.

Wind Ensemble performed Bayou Breakdown by Brant Karrick, and Fifth Suite for Band (International Dances) in four movements by Alfred Reed. Great talent was seen across instruments.

The TPHS Falcon Finale concert will be May 20-21, showcasing final performances from talented TPHS seniors.

See www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

- Report/review by Susan Tapert, TPHS Music Boosters