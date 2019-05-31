Coast Cities Juniors Little League players honor fallen service members

1/15
Nico Marcolongo organizes an annual Memorial Weekend Baseball Scrimmage to honor those from Solana Beach, Del Mar, and Encinitas who lost their lives in military conflicts.
Sergeant Daniel Casara (US Army Retired) spoke to the coast cities baseball players at the Memorial Weekend Baseball Scrimmage
Beach cities juniors baseball players and friends participate in the annual Memorial Weekend Scrimmage. Front: Christian Connell, Zach Kohan, Teo Kohan, Rex Kanig, Matt Deetman. Back: Daniel Casara, Mikey Sullivan, Gavin Stafford, Adam Young, Rocco Marcolongo, Nathan Pytlik, Nico Marcolongo, Tom Darby, Will Connell
Coast Cities Juniors players participated in a Memorial Weekend scrimmage May 27 in honor of Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach service members who died while serving the nation.
The event was held at Juniors Baseball Field, Del Mar Heights Elementary School, and Purple Heart recipient Sergeant Daniel Casara, U.S. Army (ret.) threw the first pitch and coached one of the teams.