‘Lights, Camera, Appreciation!’ event held at Del Mar Hills Academy

1/8
Teacher receiving award (No Source)
2/8
Student presenter (No Source)
3/8
Del Mar Hills School “Oscar” winning teachers and staff (No Source)
4/8
Red carpet reporters Savannah, Eva, and Sofia interviewed the VIP guests (No Source)
5/8
Julie Lerner received the award for best Principal (No Source)
6/8
The Del Mar Hills Academy award presenters and emcees (No Source)
7/8
And the winner is... (No Source)
8/8
Del Mar Hills Academy Awards committee - (back row) Becky Ferdman, Kimberly Hiland Belding, Sara Johnson, Katrina Heffinger. Front row - Julie Kawasaki, Michele McNamara, event chair Kerry Zisook, Michelle Harder, Thien Benitt (No Source)
Del Mar Hills Academy hosted a staff appreciation assembly May 20. The theme of the student-run event was “Lights, Camera, Appreciation!”