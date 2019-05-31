Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
‘Lights, Camera, Appreciation!’ event held at Del Mar Hills Academy

Teacher receiving award  (No Source)
Student presenter  (No Source)
Del Mar Hills School “Oscar” winning teachers and staff  (No Source)
Red carpet reporters Savannah, Eva, and Sofia interviewed the VIP guests  (No Source)
Julie Lerner received the award for best Principal  (No Source)
The Del Mar Hills Academy award presenters and emcees  (No Source)
And the winner is...  (No Source)
Del Mar Hills Academy Awards committee - (back row) Becky Ferdman, Kimberly Hiland Belding, Sara Johnson, Katrina Heffinger. Front row - Julie Kawasaki, Michele McNamara, event chair Kerry Zisook, Michelle Harder, Thien Benitt  (No Source)
May 31, 2019
1:01 PM
Del Mar Hills Academy hosted a staff appreciation assembly May 20. The theme of the student-run event was “Lights, Camera, Appreciation!”

